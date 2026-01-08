13 Youths From Manipur To Work And Reside In Japan: Official

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Jan 8 (IANS) As many as 13 youths from different districts of Manipur will travel to Japan to reside and work there under an overseas employment programme, officials said on Thursday.

An official of Lok Bhavan in Manipur, said that thirteen candidates from the state have been approved for the Certificate of Eligibility (CoE) and will travel to Japan later this month.

These candidates have successfully completed the Japanese language test and a skills proficiency test and will travel to Japan and work in various sectors such as nursing, hospitality, manufacturing, among others.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Thursday interacted with the candidates of Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) for the COE at the Lok Bhavan.

The SSW was introduced by the Japan government in April 2019, as a residency status, allowing Indian youth to work and reside in Japan.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan for the implementation of the 'Specified Skilled Worker' programme was signed in January 2021.

During the brief meeting, the Governor interacted with candidates, along with parents, belonging to different districts of Manipur, including Ukhrul, Senapati, Imphal East and Imphal West, Thoubal, and an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) from Churachandpur district.

The candidates expressed their excitement and appreciation for the opportunity.

Governor Bhalla wished the candidates his best wishes and expressed hope that they would perform well, uphold the values and culture of Manipur and India, and serve as ambassadors of goodwill while working in Japan.

Meanwhile, in March last year, nine youths from Tripura got jobs in Japan in the same SSW scheme as nursing caregivers and 60 more candidates would go to the East Asian country in the current financial year (2025-26) for work.

A Tripura government official had said that of the nine youths, who got jobs in Japan with a monthly salary exceeding one lakh rupees.

He said that under the Mukhya Mantri Dhakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa (MMDUP), the state Directorate of Skill Development would send 60 candidates to Japan in the fiscal 2025-26 for jobs.

To enhance global employment development and opportunities for nursing students, the Directorate of Skill Development, in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International, has successfully facilitated the recruitment of nursing candidates in Japan.

With financial support from the North Eastern Council (NEC), the selected candidates completed a nine-month Japanese language training programme in Greater Noida.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier felicitated the nursing caregivers who have got jobs in Japan.