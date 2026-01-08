WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Is Better Balanced But Face Selection Dilemmas, Says Anjum Chopra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Gujarat Giants (GG) appear more competitive heading into the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season, but they need to solve dilemmas around their overseas players and opening combination, said former India captain Anjum Chopra.

In last year's mega auction, the Ashleigh Gardner-led GG invested heavily in New Zealand's veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine at the auction, as well as in acquiring Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Kim Garth.

After finishing at the bottom of the points table in 2023 and 2024, GG put up a much-improved showing by finishing third in the league stage and qualified for the Eliminator in 2025, where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

"Yes. I guess the fact that again, with four international players, whether they can balance out with Sophie Devine - they paid quite a bit for her at the auctions. So, they have to ensure that she finds a place in the playing eleven. If you are not able to utilise those services, because again, for them, who will open with Beth Mooney? They've got options - they can open with Sophie Devine, or Yastika (Bhatia)," Anjum Chopra told IANS in an exclusive conversation on the eve of the competition.

Australia batter Beth Mooney will be required to be the keeper again, considering Yastika is still recovering from an ACL surgery done after injuring her left knee during last year's ODI World Cup preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.

"Apart from who they decide to open with, it's also about who they decide to go in the wicket-keeping skills between Mooney and Yastika? So, it's a good, healthy balance. It's also good for the Indian players because it's seven plus four in the playing eleven - so there are seven places up for grabs for an Indian player," added Anjum Chopra.

She also stated that the limited spots for Indian players will intensify competition for places in the starting line-up. "But there are only a few specialist positions - so, the Indian talent will also start understanding that it's not just about getting to or being picked in the auction. It's also about making sure that you're able to get into the playing eleven and then showcase your skills," said Anjum.

With the tournament lasting approximately three and a half weeks, player fitness will be crucial for GG's bowling department to put up a sustained performance. Renuka Singh Thakur has fared nicely since recovering from a back stress fracture, while Kashvee Gautam and Titas Sadhu have successfully returned to action after healing from their respective injuries.

"Fitness is part and parcel of it. It's about a three and a half weeks tournament. So, at this time, there are ample gaps as well because simultaneously, the men's series against New Zealand is also going to be on. So, I guess the rest or break part is already taken care of, as it's not a very long tournament.

"I'm sure every player wants to remain fit and counted because after this WPL, there'll probably be a series or two. That also is not for every nation, I guess, before they head out to England to play a T20 World Cup. So, you want to individually also make sure that you're ticking the boxes in the right manner," added Anjum.

The WPL will be played for the first time since India's ODI World Cup triumph, with Anjum Chopra expecting increased fan engagement, though the hype and build-up for the tournament have been largely dull.

"Because the Indian team has already won a World Cup, each time they get onto the park, excitement and happiness surround the team. Now for the first time, after winning T20Is against Sri Lanka, this team will be divided into five different sides."

"It will be Smriti Mandhana up against Harmanpreet Kaur in the very first match. So, I guess it's exciting times for the women's game, and that's the biggest high. I just hope that it keeps getting better with every passing day. There can be a slight dip as well, but as far as we are moving ahead, we are improving individually and collectively, and I'm sure the excitement around women's cricket being watched will always remain."