Commercial Seaweed Market Report 20262034

Straits Research has released its latest report on the Commercial Seaweed Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034, projecting strong growth for the industry driven by expanding applications across food, agriculture, and industrial sectors. According to the report, the global commercial seaweed market was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 48.6 billion by 2034, representing a robust CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Commercial seaweed and marine macroalgae cultivated and harvested for diverse uses underpin a range of applications, including food & beverages, animal feed, agriculture & fertilizers, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and biofuels & industrial uses. Seaweed's role as a sustainable, plant-based raw material supports its increasing adoption in both traditional and emerging industries worldwide.

Market Dynamics

The commercial seaweed market is being propelled by rising demand for sustainable and plant-based ingredients across processed foods, natural additives, and functional products. Seaweed is widely used to extract hydrocolloids such as agar, carrageenan, and alginates, key functional ingredients in food processing and personal care formulations. Additionally, seaweed-derived biofertilizers and biostimulants are increasingly adopted in modern agriculture to improve crop yield and resilience, backed by public policy encouraging reduced chemical fertilizer usage. Environmental applications and expanding use in high-value sectors such as nutraceuticals and sustainable industrial materials further support long-term market expansion, even as environmental regulations and marine conditions remain a consideration.

Regional and Segment Highlights



Dominant Region: Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing regional market for commercial seaweed, owing to established aquaculture traditions, favorable coastal conditions, and extensive use in regional cuisines and industries. China and Indonesia are major contributors in the region. Fastest-Growing Segment: Within seaweed types, red seaweed is expected to register high growth during 2025–2034, driven by rising demand for agar and carrageenan in food processing, dairy alternatives, and pharmaceutical applications.

Competitive Players

CP KelcoCargill, IncorporatedFMC CorporationDuPont de Nemours, Inc.BASF SETate & Lyle PLCMitsubishi CorporationMaruha Nichiro CorporationNippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry GroupRongcheng Shenli Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.Acadian Seaplants LimitedGelymar S.A.Sea6 Energy Pvt. Ltd.BioAtlantis Ltd.Algaia S.A.Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed GroupMara SeaweedOcean RainforestC-Weed Corporation Recent Developments



April 2025: CP Kelco expanded its seaweed-based hydrocolloid processing capacity to support rising demand from food and pharmaceutical applications. May 2025: Acadian Seaplants Limited scaled its seaweed extraction operations to supply agricultural biostimulant products.

Segmentation

By Seaweed TypeRed SeaweedBrown SeaweedGreen SeaweedBy Product FormDried SeaweedLiquid ExtractsPowdered SeaweedSeaweed-Based GelsBy ApplicationFood & BeveragesAnimal FeedAgriculture & FertilizersPharmaceuticals & NutraceuticalsCosmetics & Personal CareBiofuels & Industrial UsesBy Cultivation MethodWild HarvestedCultivated SeaweedBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesContract Farming & Supply AgreementsIndustrial BuyersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAPACMiddle East and AfricaLATAM