Commercial Seaweed Market Report 20262034
Straits Research has released its latest report on the Commercial Seaweed Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034, projecting strong growth for the industry driven by expanding applications across food, agriculture, and industrial sectors. According to the report, the global commercial seaweed market was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 48.6 billion by 2034, representing a robust CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Commercial seaweed and marine macroalgae cultivated and harvested for diverse uses underpin a range of applications, including food & beverages, animal feed, agriculture & fertilizers, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and biofuels & industrial uses. Seaweed's role as a sustainable, plant-based raw material supports its increasing adoption in both traditional and emerging industries worldwide.
Market Dynamics
The commercial seaweed market is being propelled by rising demand for sustainable and plant-based ingredients across processed foods, natural additives, and functional products. Seaweed is widely used to extract hydrocolloids such as agar, carrageenan, and alginates, key functional ingredients in food processing and personal care formulations. Additionally, seaweed-derived biofertilizers and biostimulants are increasingly adopted in modern agriculture to improve crop yield and resilience, backed by public policy encouraging reduced chemical fertilizer usage. Environmental applications and expanding use in high-value sectors such as nutraceuticals and sustainable industrial materials further support long-term market expansion, even as environmental regulations and marine conditions remain a consideration.
Regional and Segment Highlights
Dominant Region: Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing regional market for commercial seaweed, owing to established aquaculture traditions, favorable coastal conditions, and extensive use in regional cuisines and industries. China and Indonesia are major contributors in the region.
Fastest-Growing Segment: Within seaweed types, red seaweed is expected to register high growth during 2025–2034, driven by rising demand for agar and carrageenan in food processing, dairy alternatives, and pharmaceutical applications.
CP Kelco Cargill, Incorporated FMC Corporation DuPont de Nemours, Inc. BASF SE Tate & Lyle PLC Mitsubishi Corporation Maruha Nichiro Corporation Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Rongcheng Shenli Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. Acadian Seaplants Limited Gelymar S.A. Sea6 Energy Pvt. Ltd. BioAtlantis Ltd. Algaia S.A. Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Mara Seaweed Ocean Rainforest C-Weed Corporation Recent Developments
April 2025: CP Kelco expanded its seaweed-based hydrocolloid processing capacity to support rising demand from food and pharmaceutical applications.
May 2025: Acadian Seaplants Limited scaled its seaweed extraction operations to supply agricultural biostimulant products.
By Seaweed Type Red Seaweed Brown Seaweed Green Seaweed By Product Form Dried Seaweed Liquid Extracts Powdered Seaweed Seaweed-Based Gels By Application Food & Beverages Animal Feed Agriculture & Fertilizers Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Biofuels & Industrial Uses By Cultivation Method Wild Harvested Cultivated Seaweed By Distribution Channel Direct Sales Contract Farming & Supply Agreements Industrial Buyers By Region
North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM
Commercial Seaweed Market Full Report
