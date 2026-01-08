Julia Roberts Reveals If She Would Star In 'Pretty Woman' Now

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has shared if she would star in 'Pretty Woman' if the film was remade today.

The 58-year-old actress played a sex worker Vivian Ward in the 1990 rom-com but claims that it would be "impossible" for her to appear in such a picture now because world views have changed, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told Deadline, "Oh, it's impossible. I have too many years of the weight of the world inside of me now that I wouldn't be able to kind of levitate in a movie like that, right? I mean, not weight of the world, like, negative, but just all the things that we learn, all the things we put in our pockets along the lane. It would be impossible to play someone who was really innocent, in a way. I mean, it's a funny thing to say about a hooker, but I do think that there was an innocence to her, kind of... I guess it's just being young”.

As per 'Female First UK', opinions on Pretty Woman, in which Julia's character forms a relationship with wealthy corporate raider Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), have shifted over time and Roberts can understand why some are now uncomfortable with the movie.

The 'Erin Brockovich' star explained, "Well, I think anytime you have a huge passage of time and cultural shifts. Think about all the movies and plays of the '20s and '30s and '40s, you would look at them now and just be like, 'How are people saying these things, doing these things?'"

She added, "I think these are the choices that we make as artists, as art appreciators and people that love to read books and go to the theatre and yeah, times change, people change, ideas change”.

The Oscar-winning actress also starred alongside Hugh Grant in the 1999 film 'Notting Hill', in which she plays a Hollywood star who falls for a London book shop owner, and admits that she thought the premise was "stupid" when she was first approached for the project.