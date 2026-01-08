MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025: Benefits, Subsidies & Incentives For Textile Manufacturers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 8, 2026 6:10 am - The MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025 offers MSMEs and large textile units interest subsidies, capital incentives, infrastructure, and export benefits to attract investment and position Madhya Pradesh as a leading textile hub.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has introduced the MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025, a comprehensive and forward-looking incentive framework aimed at transforming the state into a preferred textile manufacturing hub in India.

The scheme offers interest subsidies, capital incentives, infrastructure development support, export-linked benefits, and green manufacturing assistance for both MSME and large textile units.

Through the MP Textile Industry Scheme, the state seeks to attract MSME, large-scale, export-oriented, and foreign-funded textile investments, while further strengthening Madhya Pradesh's position as a leading destination for textile and apparel manufacturing in the country.

Extensive Coverage Across Textile Segments:

The MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025 covers a wide range of textile and allied activities, including:

.Sericulture and silk production

.Jute product manufacturing

.Non-woven fabric manufacturing

.Spinning, weaving, and knitting units

.Pre-spinning activities such as ginning, pressing, and synthetic fiber production

.Post-spinning and pre-weaving processes including texturizing, warping, and sizing

.Textile processing, dyeing, printing, and embroidery

.Polypropylene mats on power looms

.Technical textiles including agro-tech, geo-tech, medi-tech, defence-tech, sport-tech, and industrial textiles

This broad eligibility makes the MP Textile Industry Scheme applicable to both traditional textile units and advanced technical textile manufacturers.

Interest Subsidy for MSME Textile Units

Under the MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025, MSME textile units with investments exceeding 10 crore are eligible for interest subsidies on term loans for plant and machinery:

.New units up to 25 crore FCI:

2% interest subsidy for 5 years (maximum 5 crore)

.Standalone units above 25 crore or expansion/diversification projects:

5% interest subsidy for 5 years

.New composite textile units:

7% interest subsidy for 5 years

Composite units must utilize at least 75% of primary output for downstream textile activities within the value chain.

Fiscal & Infrastructure Incentives:

Key fiscal benefits under the MP Textile Industry Scheme include:

.Infrastructure Development Assistance:

50% reimbursement for power, water, roads, gas pipelines, drainage and sewage infrastructure up to the factory gate, subject to a maximum of 5 crore.

.Green Industrialization Assistance:

50% capital subsidy up to 5 crore for ETP, STP, and pollution control systems, and up to 10 crore for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facilities.

IPR, Organic Certification & Inclusive Employment Support

The scheme also provides:

.100% reimbursement of IPR registration costs up to 10 lakh

.100% reimbursement of organic certification expenses up to 5 lakh

.Incentives for employment of persons with disabilities, including PF/ESI reimbursement, skill development support, and medical insurance assistance

Support for Skill Development & Training:

To strengthen the textile workforce, the MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025 offers a 25% capital subsidy for establishing Apparel Training Institutes.

Large Investment Incentives Through BIPA:

Large textile units are eligible for Basic Investment Promotion Assistance (BIPA) ranging from 40% to 10%, with incentives capped at 200 crore.

Export-oriented units can further enhance benefits through Export Multipliers, while projects with foreign equity can avail FDI Multipliers, significantly increasing total incentive entitlement under the MP Textile Industry Scheme.

Why the MP Textile Industry Scheme is a Game Changer

.Interest subsidy up to 7%

.Capital incentives up to 200 crore

.Export & FDI-linked benefits

.Green manufacturing support

.Strong MSME focus

.Support for technical textiles & defence textiles

“The MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025 is one of the most comprehensive textile incentive policies announced by any state. Its focus on MSMEs, exports, sustainability, and integrated manufacturing will drive large-scale investment into Madhya Pradesh.”

Conclusion:

With competitive interest subsidies, high capital incentive ceilings, export-linked benefits, and strong support for green manufacturing, the MP Textile Industry Scheme 2025 is expected to generate significant investment, employment, and export growth in the textile sector.

