Closure Of Medical College Wrong, Unjust: Farooq Abdullah
“This is wrong. This is definitely injustice,” Abdullah told reporters here.
The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said he felt“sad” about“the way our nation is going”.
The National Conference (NC) chief was reacting to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrawing the letter of recognition granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence for non-compliance with minimum standards.
