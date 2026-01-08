403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Farmers Push Past Barriers in Paris Protesting Mercosur Deal
(MENAFN) French agricultural workers launched renewed demonstrations in Paris early Thursday, slipping past police barricades to stage symbolic actions near iconic sites such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.
The Interior Ministry of France stated it was "monitoring the situation very closely" after protesters broke through overnight police checkpoints positioned on the edges of the capital.
Authorities characterized some of the activities as "completely reckless," according to a broadcaster.
Officials reported that nearly 20 tractors had managed to enter Paris by dawn, while the majority of farming vehicles stayed at the city’s perimeter under police oversight.
The rallies were coordinated by Rural Coordination, a group opposing the planned trade pact between the European Union and Mercosur.
In addition, farmers are calling for streamlined administrative processes and condemning what they argue is the government’s insufficient response to the outbreak of bovine lumpy skin disease.
On Wednesday, the Paris Police Prefecture issued a directive prohibiting tractors from accessing sensitive zones of the capital, including the Elysee Palace, the prime minister’s office at Matignon, and the Rungis wholesale market.
Traffic disturbances were noted across western Paris, with the A13 highway shut in both directions between Saint-Cloud and Porte d’Auteuil after farmers established blockades, according to road monitoring services.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was said to be closely observing the developments, according to a source near the minister.
The Interior Ministry of France stated it was "monitoring the situation very closely" after protesters broke through overnight police checkpoints positioned on the edges of the capital.
Authorities characterized some of the activities as "completely reckless," according to a broadcaster.
Officials reported that nearly 20 tractors had managed to enter Paris by dawn, while the majority of farming vehicles stayed at the city’s perimeter under police oversight.
The rallies were coordinated by Rural Coordination, a group opposing the planned trade pact between the European Union and Mercosur.
In addition, farmers are calling for streamlined administrative processes and condemning what they argue is the government’s insufficient response to the outbreak of bovine lumpy skin disease.
On Wednesday, the Paris Police Prefecture issued a directive prohibiting tractors from accessing sensitive zones of the capital, including the Elysee Palace, the prime minister’s office at Matignon, and the Rungis wholesale market.
Traffic disturbances were noted across western Paris, with the A13 highway shut in both directions between Saint-Cloud and Porte d’Auteuil after farmers established blockades, according to road monitoring services.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was said to be closely observing the developments, according to a source near the minister.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment