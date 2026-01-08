403
US Suspends Aid to Somalia
(MENAFN) The United States has halted all financial and logistical support to Somalia’s federal authorities after claiming that local officials destroyed a World Food Programme (WFP) storage facility and confiscated 76 metric tons of supplies meant for vulnerable populations, the State Department announced Wednesday.
“The Trump Administration has a zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, and diversion of life-saving assistance,” the department declared on the American social media platform X.
Last year, Washington provided over $2 billion to the WFP, even as the UN body cautioned in October about worsening food insecurity in Somalia, fueled in part by reduced funding and rising malnutrition.
The State Department emphasized that “Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps,” while noting that the length and scope of the suspension remain uncertain, according to The Hill.
This move comes amid growing political focus on Somali-related matters in the US, including President Donald Trump’s December remarks that Somali immigrants were “completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota,” as well as his November decision to terminate temporary legal protections for Somali nationals following a major welfare fraud scandal.
