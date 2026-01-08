Eurasia Group And Royal Bank Of Canada Team Up To Reset The Conversation On The Uscanada Relationship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New three-year partnership launches ahead of the 2026 USMCA review to strengthen North America's most consequential bilateral relationship

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurasia Group and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) (TSX: RY) today announced a new three-year strategic partnership beginning in 2026. By bringing together their leading-edge insights and combined strengths in convening global leaders and decision makers, the partnership aims to tackle the key challenges and opportunities that will define the next decade.

Eurasia Group and RBC will co-host a series of high-level live events and convenings. The most notable is the 2026 US-Canada Summit, held June 10–11 in Toronto. The summit, established by Eurasia Group in 1993, is particularly crucial this year as the US-Canada relationship takes on renewed importance with the review of USMCA necessitating opportunities for open dialogue and honest debate.

“We are delighted to begin this next chapter with RBC. The US-Canada relationship has always been about trade and security – but right now, it is also deeply geopolitical. As Canada's flagship global company, RBC's history in the United States dates back to the 19th century, giving it unparalleled insight into the nuances and future of cross-border relations. We are looking forward to working with Dave and his team.” says Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media.

"In today's uncertain world, trusted partnerships matter more than ever. As a bank with a long history in Canada and the US, RBC knows how cross-border teamwork drives growth. Through this partnership, we'll bring leaders together to strengthen ties and build a better future for both nations.” says Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC.

The 2026 summit will feature top leaders from business and politics discussing and debating the opportunities and challenges underpinning the US-Canada relationship.​

Previous editions have brought together cabinet ministers and governors, CEOs and board members, central bankers, ambassadors, indigenous leaders, and multilateral institutions for a mix of public-private, focused, executive debates and off-the-record working sessions. Past summit speakers have included Prime Minister Mark Carney, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Foreign Minister Anita Anand, US Senator Chris Coons, Alberta premier Danielle Smith, Ontario premier Doug Ford, Illinois governor JB Pritzker, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, Gary Cohn (IBM), Greg Ebel (Enbridge), Jo Taylor (OTPP), and dozens of other senior political and corporate leaders from across North America.

What leaders are saying



"The US-Canada relationship is not just about geography or trade - it's about the opportunity to build a secure and prosperous future. That's why Enbridge has been a proud partner of Eurasia Group's US-Canada Summit from day one. The event convenes business leaders and senior political decision-makers from both sides of the border to discuss how we can work together to make North America even more resilient and competitive. It is a shared goal we can all get behind." –Greg Ebel, President & Chief Executive Officer, Enbridge

“At a time of real economic and geopolitical uncertainty, there is no relationship more consequential to Canada's prosperity and security than our partnership with the United States. Eurasia Group's Canada–U.S. Summit is an essential forum to align leaders on shared priorities and keep the border working as a strategic advantage.”-Former Canadian Foreign Minister, John Baird

About the US-Canada Summit



The US-Canada Summit is Eurasia Group's flagship platform dedicated to the world's most important bilateral relationship. Hosted annually in Toronto, it brings together several hundred senior leaders from across the United States and Canada-C-suite executives, policymakers, investors, Indigenous leaders, civil society, and multilateral institutions-for a full day of high-impact programming and networking.

The summit focuses on the issues that will define North America's future: trade and industrial policy, supply chain re-wiring, energy security and the net-zero transition, AI and emerging technologies, productivity and labor markets, and the shared security and values agenda. The goal is simple: move beyond talking points and work toward solutions that are politically realistic and economically meaningful.

About Eurasia Group and GZERO Media

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global research and advisory firm. We help clients understand, anticipate, and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they do business. Together with GZERO Media-the go-to source for first insight into geopolitics-and our full-fledged events team, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington DC, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Mexico City, and Brasilia, as well as on-the-ground experts in more than a hundred countries in every region of the world. We are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

Visit us: eurasiagroup

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at

