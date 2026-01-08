Maxim Clinic Appoints Kristen Terry As Manager To Lead Next Phase Of Growth And Operational Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Maxim Clinic, a leading provider of medical weight loss, regenerative wellness, and aesthetic services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Terry as Manager, overseeing operations at the clinic's Marietta and Norcross locations.

Ms. Terry brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across the health, wellness, beauty, and medical spa industries, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth, optimizing multi-unit operations, and building high-performing clinical and administrative teams. In her new role, she will lead day-to-day clinic operations, support business development initiatives, enhance patient experience, and partner closely with physician leadership to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence.

“Kristen is a dynamic and results-driven leader whose experience aligns perfectly with our vision for Maxim Clinic,” said Dr. Zwade Marshall, MD, MBA, Founder and Chief Medical Officer.“She has consistently demonstrated the ability to scale operations, improve patient engagement, and foster strong team cultures. We are excited to welcome her as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Maxim Clinic, Ms. Terry most recently served as Area Sales and Operations Director at Relive Health, where she led multi-location med spa operations and achieved significant increases in membership revenue and overall sales performance. Her career also includes senior leadership roles as Multi-Unit Director of Wellness, Regional Manager, and Spa Director, overseeing as many as 15+ locations and managing full P&L responsibility, staffing, training, and strategic expansion initiatives.

Ms. Terry is widely recognized for her expertise in:

. Multi-location clinic and med spa operations

. Sales strategy, membership growth, and KPI-driven performance

. Team leadership, coaching, and retention

. Patient experience optimization and workflow efficiency

“I am honored to join Maxim Clinic and work alongside such a passionate and mission-driven team,” said Ms. Terry.“Maxim's commitment to patient-centered care and ethical growth strongly resonates with me, and I look forward to helping elevate the clinic's operations and impact across the communities we serve.”

Ms. Terry will report directly to Dr. Marshall and will play a key role in advancing Maxim Clinic's strategic initiatives in 2026 and beyond. She starts on Monday, December 29th, 2025.

