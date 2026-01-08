Oil Tanker Bound For Russia Hit By Drone Attack In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the maritime outlet Haber Denizde, Ukrinform reports.

"The Palau-flagged oil tanker Elbus, sailing approximately 30 miles off the coast of the Abana district in Kastamonu, was hit in its upper sections during a drone attack. Following a call from the ship, Coast Guard Command teams were dispatched to the area. The oil tanker was brought to the waters off the Inebolu district under the supervision of Coast Guard Command teams," the outlet reported.

According to Turkish newspaper Ortadogu Gazetesi, no crew members were injured. The source of the attack and the extent of the damage will be determined after technical inspections in the port. Ship-tracking websites indicate that Elbus was on its way to the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

In December 2025, Sea Baby naval drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the Russian shadow fleet oil tanker Dashan in the Black Sea.

Photo: Ortadogu Gazetesi