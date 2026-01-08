Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sitime To Present At The Needham Growth Conference On January 13, 2026


2026-01-08 08:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced that SiTime's chief executive officer, Rajesh Vashist, will participate at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. SiTime management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. EST and will be available to meet with attending investors throughout the day.

A live and archived audio webcast of the company's fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime's Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit .

