Sitime To Present At The Needham Growth Conference On January 13, 2026
A live and archived audio webcast of the company's fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime's Investor Relations website.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
...
SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment