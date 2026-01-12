Amna Al Dahak: UAE Leads A New Era Of Renewable Energy Driven By AI And Doubling Its Renewable Capacity



Her Excellency affirms that the momentum for renewables is strengthening globally despite geopolitical tensions, with the UAE providing a practical model by moving from pledges to mega-projects on the ground.

The UAE remains committed to supporting sustainable development in the Global South through projects integrating technology into key sectors like infrastructure and agriculture. Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak underscored that technology alone is insufficient; empowering women and youth is the human fuel for sustaining this transition.

Abu Dhabi, January, 2026: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, in line with the vision of its wise leadership, is today leading a global movement to redefine the renewable energy landscape. This approach goes beyond merely increasing solar panels; it relies on integrating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strategic storage solutions to ensure clean, stable baseload energy around the clock.

Her Excellency delivered the UAE National Statement during the 16th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly, hosted in Abu Dhabi from January 10 to 12. Held under the theme“Powering Humanity: Renewable Energy for Shared Prosperity”, the Assembly gathered energy leaders, ministers, and decision-makers from 171 Member States, alongside CEOs, investors, international organisations, and youth representatives, to set a shared agenda and define priorities for international co-operation for a better energy future in 2026.

Qualitative Leaps and Mega Projects:

Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak delivered a strategic message of reassurance to the international community, stating that despite global geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties,“the momentum for renewables has not stalled; on the contrary, it has strengthened.”

Her Excellency highlighted the UAE model, which has transitioned from planning to record-breaking execution:“We doubled our renewable capacity from 3.1 gigawatts in 2022 to 6 gigawatts by 2024, and we are on track to reach 14.2 gigawatts by 2030.”

Showcasing the latest achievements, Her Excellency spotlighted the landmark project recently broken ground on in Abu Dhabi, developed by Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC). This hybrid solar-plus-storage facility features a production capacity of 5 gigawatts and a storage capacity of 19 gigawatt-hours. She explained that this project is a“glimpse into the future of global energy systems,” delivering“1 gigawatt of uninterrupted clean power” using AI-driven forecasting and intelligent dispatch, thereby“overcoming intermittency once and for all.”

Her Excellency also reiterated the UAE's commitment to sustainable development in the Global South, pointing to the launch of the“AI for Development Initiative,” a US$1 billion fund designed to support technology projects in Africa and accelerate their integration into vital sectors such as infrastructure and agriculture.

Empowering Women: The Heart of Climate Resilience

During her participation in the high-level session on“Women in Diplomacy and Renewables”, held on the sidelines of the Assembly and focused on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak emphasised that climate justice is incomplete without the empowerment of women, particularly in communities most vulnerable to climate impacts.

Her Excellency affirmed that the partnership between the UAE and SIDS is one of development, citing the US$50 million UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund and the US$50 million UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, which have enhanced energy security across 16 Caribbean island countries.

“Our collective task is to align these pillars-energy, water, and women's empowerment,” Her Excellency stated.“We look forward to continuing this strategic dialogue as Abu Dhabi hosts the UN Water Conference this coming December, recognising water as a driver of peace and development.”

The Minister further reaffirmed:“The UAE stands ready to work with all partners-SIDS, IRENA, Italy, and the broader international community-to scale up renewable energy, strengthen water security, empower women and youth, and deliver tangible solutions for those who need them most.”

Youth: Engineers of the Digital Future

In her opening remarks at the“2026 IRENA Youth Forum,” held at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak addressed the younger generation directly, describing them as the“engineers of new systems.”

“We stand at a pivotal crossroads where AI is reshaping the energy sector. But technology alone is not the answer; you are the answer. Your passion and courage to challenge the status quo are what we need to ensure technology serves humanity.” Her Excellency urged the youth to seize the opportunity of their presence at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to engage with decision-makers and ask the bold questions that drive innovation.

A Global Platform for Sustainability:

The Minister concluded her participation by extending an open invitation to all delegations to actively participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), launching immediately after the Assembly and running until January 15, 2026, under the theme“The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go.” Her Excellency emphasised that the global community's presence in Abu Dhabi today is a renewed affirmation of the UAE's role as an international incubator for innovation and a trusted partner in charting a sustainable and inclusive path for the planet.