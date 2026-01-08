Getty Realty Corp. Provides 2025 Business Update

- Introduces 2026 Earnings Guidance -

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the“Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, today provided an update on its 2025 investment and capital markets activities. The Company also provided its initial full year 2026 earnings guidance.

Investment Activity

In 2025, the Company invested approximately $269 million at a 7.9% initial cash yield, including the acquisition of 26 drive-thru quick service restaurants, 25 convenience stores, 12 express tunnel car washes, and 10 auto service centers.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company invested approximately $135 million at a 7.9% initial cash yield, including the acquisition of 15 convenience stores, six auto service centers, and two express tunnel car washes.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a committed investment pipeline of more than $75 million for the development and acquisition of 28 convenience and automotive retail assets. The Company expects to fund the majority of this investment activity, which includes multiple transactions with 12 different tenants, over approximately the next 3-12 months. While the Company has fully executed agreements for each transaction, the timing and amount of each investment is dependent on its counterparties and the schedules under which they complete certain development projects and business acquisitions for which the Company is providing development funding and/or sale leaseback financing.

Capital Markets Activity

As previously announced, in November 2025, the Company closed the private placement of $250 million of senior unsecured notes (the“Notes”) priced at a fixed rate of 5.76% and maturing January 22, 2036.

The Notes will fund on January 22, 2026 and proceeds will be used to repay all amounts outstanding under the Company's $450 million unsecured revolving credit facility (the“Revolver”).

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company settled approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $59 million, and entered into new forward sale agreements to sell approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock for anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $13 million.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a total of approximately 2.1 million shares subject to outstanding forward sales agreements, which upon settlement are anticipated to raise gross proceeds of approximately $63 million.

“I'm very pleased with how we navigated the year and, in particular, our robust fourth quarter activity,” stated Christopher J. Constant, Getty's President and Chief Executive Officer.“We're well positioned going into 2026 with a healthy portfolio, a substantial investment pipeline, and a strong capital position, including significant liquidity and no debt maturities until 2028.”

2026 Guidance

The Company has established its initial 2026 AFFO guidance at a range of $2.48 to $2.50 per diluted share. The Company's outlook includes completed transaction activity as of the date of this release, as well as the Notes issuance and Revolver repayment referenced above, but does not include prospective acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activities (including the settlement of outstanding forward sale agreements).

The guidance is based on current assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AFFO per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because doing so would require unreasonable efforts due to the nature of the adjustments, which rely on assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant change throughout the year, necessary to calculate the non-GAAP measure

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included 1,174 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

