403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US stops aid to Somalia after claiming officials destroyed WFP warehouse
(MENAFN) The United States has temporarily halted all assistance to Somalia’s federal government after accusing local authorities of destroying a warehouse belonging to a UN food agency and confiscating 76 metric tons of food aid intended for civilians in need, according to an official US statement released Wednesday.
Announcing the decision, US officials stressed a strict stance on the handling of humanitarian support. “The Trump Administration has a zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, and diversion of life-saving assistance,” the department said in a public statement.
The move comes despite Washington having contributed more than $2 billion to the UN food agency last year, even as the organization warned of worsening food insecurity in Somalia due to reduced funding, rising malnutrition rates, and an escalating hunger crisis.
US officials indicated that the suspension could be lifted, but only under specific conditions. “Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps,” the department said, noting that the length and breadth of the pause have not yet been determined, according to reports.
The aid freeze also unfolds amid increased political focus in the US on Somalia-related matters. This includes recent remarks by President Donald Trump regarding Somali immigrants and earlier actions taken to revoke temporary legal protections for Somali residents following a high-profile social services fraud case.
Announcing the decision, US officials stressed a strict stance on the handling of humanitarian support. “The Trump Administration has a zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, and diversion of life-saving assistance,” the department said in a public statement.
The move comes despite Washington having contributed more than $2 billion to the UN food agency last year, even as the organization warned of worsening food insecurity in Somalia due to reduced funding, rising malnutrition rates, and an escalating hunger crisis.
US officials indicated that the suspension could be lifted, but only under specific conditions. “Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps,” the department said, noting that the length and breadth of the pause have not yet been determined, according to reports.
The aid freeze also unfolds amid increased political focus in the US on Somalia-related matters. This includes recent remarks by President Donald Trump regarding Somali immigrants and earlier actions taken to revoke temporary legal protections for Somali residents following a high-profile social services fraud case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment