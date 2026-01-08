403
China warns US against any attempt to disrupt its trade ties with Russia
(MENAFN) China on Thursday cautioned the United States against taking steps that could interfere with its commercial relationship with Russia, following comments from a US lawmaker suggesting that President Donald Trump has approved new bipartisan legislation aimed at tightening sanctions on Moscow.
Addressing reporters, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Beijing firmly rejects the use of unlawful and unilateral sanctions, emphasizing that China’s economic engagement with Russia is legitimate and lawful. She stressed that routine trade and business cooperation between the two countries should not be subject to outside pressure or obstruction.
Underscoring this position, the spokesperson said: “The normal economic and trade ties with Russia do not target third parties and should not be disrupted or affected.” She added that China consistently opposes sanctions imposed outside internationally recognized frameworks.
Her remarks followed statements by a senior US senator, who said that President Trump had approved a cross-party sanctions proposal focused on Russia. In a public post, the senator wrote: “After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others.”
The lawmaker explained that the proposed measure would enable the US president to “punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil,” arguing that the timing was appropriate because “Ukraine is making concessions for peace.” He further claimed: “This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing” for Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
According to Russian estimates cited in reports, trade between China and Russia is projected to surpass $220 billion in 2025. This deepening economic cooperation has drawn criticism from Western governments since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict.
Beijing has repeatedly dismissed such criticism, maintaining that its ties with Moscow are grounded in mutual benefit and are conducted in accordance with international law, without targeting any third country.
