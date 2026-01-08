Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Development Progress With 300% Token Growth Since 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Crypto Market, the projects that tend to break out are not always the loudest ones. They are the ones that keep shipping, keep tightening the product, and keep pulling in participation while the wider market is still looking elsewhere. That is the lane Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is trying to own as it moves closer to its first full protocol release. Mutuum Finance has tied its recent updates to two tracks at once: steady build progress toward deployment, and a presale price path that has climbed in steps since early 2025.







Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building a Lending protocol

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a lending and borrowing protocol designed around straightforward DeFi mechanics. Users supply assets to liquidity pools. Borrowers take loans by posting collateral. The protocol balances the system using interest rates, caps, and liquidations, with the goal of keeping pools healthy when market conditions change.

Mutuum Finance has outlined core components that fit this model, including a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and a Liquidator Bot. The project has also said the initial assets planned for lending, borrowing, and collateral are ETH and USDT, which keeps the starting markets familiar and easier to support with liquidity.

Participation metrics have grown alongside development updates. Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised and about 18,750 holders, a base that has expanded while the protocol continues moving toward deployment.

The 300% Move In Context

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01 in Phase 1. That is where the“300% token growth” figure comes from: the price has stepped up from $0.01 to $0.04 across stages.

This progression is tied to how the presale is structured. Mutuum Finance uses fixed stages with set pricing. When one stage sells out, the next stage opens at a higher price. Instead of one random jump, the increase happens as the project moves through its stage ladder.

Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. It is a small detail, but it keeps activity visible and steady while the presale continues and the build moves forward.

When tracking top crypto narratives, this is often the point where a new crypto begins showing up more often in conversation. Not because the token is“cheap,” but because the project is moving through milestones while the price level is still under $0.1.

Roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has framed its near-term product path around V1 Protocol deployment. According to the project's official updates, the team is preparing a V1 release on the Sepolia testnet, then finalizing for mainnet, with launch timing described as coming shortly. Initial markets are planned around ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

From a protocol perspective, the build details matter. Mutuum Finance has described dual lending markets, with both P2C and P2P routes. P2C is the pooled model, where liquidity sits in shared pools and rates adjust as borrowing demand changes. P2P can match lenders and borrowers more directly when conditions allow, which can improve efficiency for both sides.

Mutuum Finance has also described a rate model tied to utilization. When liquidity is abundant, borrow rates can stay lower and encourage borrowing. When liquidity becomes scarce, rates can rise to encourage repayments and attract more deposits with higher yield. The project has also outlined stable-rate borrowing in certain conditions for users who prefer predictable repayment costs, with rules for when stable rates can be rebalanced.

On the roadmap side, Mutuum Finance has indicated Phase 1 is complete and Phase 2 is close to finished, with only a small number of remaining tasks before further rollout steps. For many DeFi crypto watchers, this is the part of a project timeline that tends to change perception. The story shifts from“building” to“deploying,” and that shift often changes how a token is valued.

Security progress has also been highlighted. Mutuum Finance has stated that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The project also cites a CertiK token scan score of 90/100, plus a $50k bug bounty for code vulnerabilities. For a lending protocol, these items tend to be treated as baseline readiness signals, because collateral and liquidations depend on code working exactly as intended.

Looking Forward

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presenting its current stage as a mix of participation growth and development momentum. The token price has moved from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7 since early 2025, reflecting a 300% step-up across stages. The project also reports $19.6M raised, about 18,750 holders, and roughly 825M tokens sold.

With V1 aimed at Sepolia testnet before mainnet finalization, and Phase 2 nearing completion, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a new crypto focused on protocol deployment and lending utility. When scanning for the next crypto narrative in DeFi, this is the type of update that typically draws attention: measurable participation, a clear stage ladder, and a roadmap that is moving toward release.

