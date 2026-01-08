Glycoera Appoints Petra Duda, M.D., Ph.D., As Chief Medical Officer To Advance Precision Immune Degrader Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Duda to apply deep expertise in rare and immune-mediated diseases

NEWTON, Mass. and WÄDENSWIL, Switzerland, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlycoEra AG, a biotechnology company pioneering best-in-class extracellular protein degraders, today announced the appointment of Petra Duda, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Duda brings more than 20 years of global leadership in clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory strategy, with deep expertise in immune-mediated and rare diseases. Dr. Duda will lead all clinical development and medical strategy as GlycoEra advances its pipeline of precision immune therapies, including its lead IgG4 degrader program, GE8820, in a number of autoimmune diseases, including pemphigus, MuSK MG, and primary membranous nephropathy.

“Petra is an exceptional clinical leader with a proven track record translating novel biology into impactful therapies for patients,” said Ganesh Kaundinya, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GlycoEra.“Her experience driving global approvals in complex immune disorders and rare diseases, combined with her strategic insight, will be instrumental as we advance GE8820 and expand our portfolio of degraders that have the potential to redefine treatment paradigms in multiple diseases.”

“I am thrilled to join GlycoEra at this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Petra Duda.“The company's unique glyco-engineering platform is enabling a fundamentally differentiated approach to degrading disease-causing proteins. These therapies have the potential to rewrite how patients are treated in immunology, delivering earlier and more durable responses, no generalized immunosuppression and potential for superior efficacy. I look forward to working with the team to bring these innovations into the clinic and ultimately to patients who desperately need new options.”

Prior to joining GlycoEra, Dr. Duda served as Chief Medical Officer at Inozyme Pharma in Boston, MA, where she oversaw a clinical portfolio focused on rare and ultra-rare diseases and helped guide programs through key stages of development. Before Inozyme, Dr. Duda served as Global Development Lead at UCB, where she oversaw the Zilbrysq® (zilucoplan) program and led it through global regulatory approvals for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. She joined UCB through its acquisition of Ra Pharmaceuticals, where she directed the development of complement pathway inhibitors. Earlier in her career, Dr. Duda held senior clinical roles at Sarepta Therapeutics, where she contributed to the development and approval of Exondys 51® for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and at Biogen Idec, where she led neurology development programs. She also held positions in medical affairs and drug safety at Boehringer Ingelheim.

Dr. Duda is board certified in Neurology and Pharmaceutical Medicine. She earned her M.D. and Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry from the University of Bern.

About GlycoEra

GlycoEra AG is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing best-in-class protein degraders to transform the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Harnessing the power of glycoengineering to precisely target and degrade circulating, disease-causing proteins, GlycoEra is advancing a differentiated platform and pipeline of therapies targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Waedenswil, Zurich, Switzerland with additional offices and labs in Newton, Massachusetts, USA.

