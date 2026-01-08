IDX Alternative Fiat ETF (GLDB) Surpasses $30 Million In AUM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IDX Advisors, an investment advisory firm specializing in quantitative, data-driven strategies designed to reduce bias and manage risk, announces the IDX Alternative Fiat ETF (NASDAQ: GLDB) has surpassed $30 million in assets under management, as of 12/24/2025.

GLDB actively invests in a group of alternatives considered to be a combination of 'old world and new world' (Gold, Bitcoin, Silver, and Ethereum), providing dynamic exposure across two cornerstone asset classes in one ETF.

“Institutions and advisors alike are coming to the realization that sitting on the sidelines in regards to crypto is no longer tenable,” said Ben McMillan, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of IDX Advisors.“Between geopolitical events, increased client interest, and inflation uncertainty, all of which also contribute to the ever growing interest in gold and silver, we consider now to be the ideal time and circumstance to offer GLDB to a public that is clearly looking for this type of product, and the inflows are proving out that line of thinking to be correct.”

Assets are chosen for their resilience during inflationary cycles and currency weakness, which provides three key benefits:

1. Designed to Hedge Inflation and Currency

2. Offers Diversified and Efficient Exposure

3. Risk Management

Because of the benefits listed above, GLDB is especially intriguing to investors seeking a balanced, Alternative FIAT solution without the complexity of managing multiple products.

About IDX Alternative Fiat ETF (GLDB)

The IDX Alternative FIAT ETF [GLDB] is built for investors who want exposure to Gold and Bitcoin-two powerful yet complementary assets-while also tapping into the potential of Silver and Ethereum. Our goal is simple: dynamic exposure across two cornerstone asset classes, in one ETF.

About IDX Advisors

IDX Advisors, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm specializing in quantitative, data-driven strategies designed to reduce bias and manage risk. A subsidiary of IDX Global, the firm offers exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, model portfolios, and sub-advisory services, often partnering with other financial advisors through model portfolios and unified managed accounts. IDX's approach emphasizes systematic research, empirical data, and algorithms to deliver risk-focused, dynamically allocated investment solutions.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 456-4545 or visit our website at . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is classified as“non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the“1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. Although the Fund has established risk management systems designed to reduce the risks associated with cyber security, there is no guarantee that such efforts will succeed.

Risks specific to IDX Alternative Fiat ETF are detailed in the prospectus and include concentration risk, cryptocurrency risk, derivatives risk, gold and silver risk. The Fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP or any other digital assets. The Fund will invest in options that are based on the value of gold and silver. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if owned shares of GLD or SLV, even though it does not.

ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market prices (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

IDX Alternative Fiat ETF (GLDB) is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.