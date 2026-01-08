SOCAR And Totalenergies Review Progress Toward Full-Scale Development Of Absheron Field

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has discussed the steps taken toward the full-scale development of the Absheron gas-condensate field with TotalEnergies.

Azernews reports, citing SOCAR, that on January 8, 2026, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Martina Oppizi, Senior Vice President of TotalEnergies. During the meeting, the sides reviewed the implementation status of joint projects, with a particular focus on preparations for the next stage of development at the Absheron field.

The discussions covered ongoing cooperation between SOCAR and TotalEnergies, as well as broader issues of mutual interest in the energy sector, reflecting the strategic nature of their partnership.

The Absheron gas-condensate field is located on the Caspian Sea shelf, about 100 kilometers southeast of Baku and 25 kilometers northeast of the Shah Deniz field. Gas and condensate production at Absheron began in July 2023.

At an oil and gas conference held in Baku in June 2024, the project's partners, TotalEnergies with a 35 percent stake, SOCAR with 35 percent, and ADNOC with 30 percent, announced that the second phase of Absheron could reach peak production of up to 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Of this volume, around 35,000 barrels per day would be condensate, produced through three or more additional deepwater wells.