Starc, Duffy Among ICC Men's Player Of The Month Nominees For December

The shortlist for Men's Player of the Month includes three top performers, Justin Greaves of the West Indies, Jacob Duffy of New Zealand, and Australia's Mitchell Starc, all of whom made a notable impact with bat and ball throughout a busy cricket month.

West Indies all-rounder Greaves had a memorable month in New Zealand, amassing 283 runs at an average of 56.60 over three Tests. His exceptional performance was in the first Test at Christchurch, where he scored an unbeaten 202 in the fourth innings, saving the match and helping his team draw. Greaves also contributed with the ball by taking five wickets and stepping up during crucial moments for his team.

New Zealand fast bowler Duffy led the wickets in the home Test series against West Indies, taking 23 wickets at an impressive average of 15.43 over three matches. He was crucial to New Zealand's 2-0 series win, regularly challenging opposition batters with his swing and precision. His performance earned him Player of the Series, highlighting his vital role in the Black Caps' success.

Duffy's commanding performance in late 2025 enabled him to become New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in a calendar year across all formats, with 81 wickets, surpassing Richard Hadlee's previous record of 79 wickets set in 1985.

Starc, Australia's left-arm fast bowler, played a key role in the December Ashes series, claiming 16 wickets and adding 139 runs across three Tests.

He was named Player of the Match in the second Ashes Test, scoring 77 runs and taking eight wickets, which helped secure Australia's victory. In the first innings, he also recorded impressive figures of 6/75 and frequently took early wickets for his team.

Additionally, Starc contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 54 runs, and took four wickets in the decisive third Test in Adelaide, where Australia clinched the series. His combined impact of match-winning bowling and important lower-order runs played a vital role in Australia reclaiming the Ashes urn.