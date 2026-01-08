403
Death Toll from Protests in Iran Hits Thirty-Eight
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities linked to nationwide demonstrations in Iran has climbed to 38, the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) announced Wednesday.
The US-based organization's report documented 11 consecutive days of protests sweeping the nation.
Unrest erupted across all 31 Iranian provinces, claiming the lives of 34 demonstrators and four security personnel, according to HRANA.
Protests materialized in 348 separate locations throughout the country, resulting in dozens wounded and 2,217 arrests.
Most injuries occurred from pellet gunfire and plastic ammunition, the report stated.
Iranian authorities have remained silent, issuing no official comment on casualties or injuries.
US President Donald Trump declared Friday that Washington would "come to the rescue" of protesters if Tehran uses lethal force against demonstrators—a statement that ignited fury among senior Iranian leadership.
The Islamic Republic faces sustained civil unrest driven by a collapsing economy and the rial's dramatic freefall, with the currency now trading beyond 1,350,000 per dollar.
