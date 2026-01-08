Indigo Receives India's First Airbus A321XLR Expects Eight More In 2026

Dhaka: Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo received its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft, becoming the first operator for the "eXtra-Long-Range" A321neo variant in India. A release from the airline said the aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday, January 7.

The first jet will be deployed on IndiGo's upcoming nonstop services to Athens from Mumbai and Delhi on January 23 and 24, respectively. The LCC will operate thrice-weekly flights on both routes.

IndiGo expects to receive eight more A321XLRs of its firm order for 40 units by the end of 2026 and gradually deploy them on existing services to Istanbul in Turkey and Denpasar in Bali, which are currently served with wide-body airliners.

Upon receiving more units, the airline plans to extend further, introducing new nonstop long-haul flights to Europe and East Asia.

The newly delivered aircraft is equipped with a dual-class seating layout, each fitted with 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 economy class seats. IndiGo previously confirmed the entire A321XLR fleet will feature the same configuration.

The A321XLR is the longest-range variant of the Airbus A321neo, featuring a whopping range of 8,700 kilometers. The aircraft made its maiden flight in June 2022, and Spanish carrier Iberia introduced it in commercial service on November 6, 2024.

In recent years, the aviation industry witnessed a gradual rise of medium- to long-range narrow-body flights due to ever-growing fuel prices and the increasing popularity of the point-to-point model.

This new landscape has spurred demand for long-range narrow-body aircraft. Since the Boeing 757 program ceased more than two decades earlier, the A321XLR currently serves as the only in-production offering for this niche.

