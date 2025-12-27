UAE: Silent Heart Conditions In Teenagers Doctors Warn Of Signs Parents Often Miss

A teenager who plays sports, stays active, and shows no signs of illness suddenly collapsing is every parent's worst fear. While such incidents are rare, they do happen.

Doctors said that the reason is often silent heart conditions that remain hidden for years. Many young people look perfectly healthy until a sudden moment turns life upside down.

This concern came into light after the recent death of a 17-year-old girl in Sharjah, which sent shockwaves through the community. She was described as active and well, with no known medical issues.

Her death was reported as due to cardiac arrest. But for many parents, the bigger question remains – how can this happen to someone so young and seemingly healthy?

Doctors in the UAE said that in teenagers, sudden collapse is far more likely to be due to an electrical problem in the heart, not a blocked artery. Dr Rahul Chaudhary, HOD of cardiology at International Modern Hospital, explained that sudden cardiac arrest in young people is rare, but when it happens, it is usually linked to hidden rhythm or genetic conditions.

“Many young people have no symptoms at all. The heart's electrical system can suddenly become unstable due to a genetic or structural issue that may only show itself during exercise, stress, or even sleep.”

This is why doctors stress the difference between a heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest. A heart attack is caused by blocked blood vessels and is extremely uncommon in teenagers.

Sudden cardiac arrest, on the other hand, is an electrical failure of the heart that causes it to stop pumping effectively. In young people, doctors say sudden cardiac arrest is the more likely cause of a sudden collapse, though it's still rare.

According to Dr Anil Prahalada Rao Kumar, a specialist interventional cardiologist at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, these cases are uncommon but not unheard of in the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

“We do see sudden cardiac arrest in the young, especially among athletes and in families with inherited heart conditions. Many of these conditions are only discovered after a collapse, which shows how easily they can go undiagnosed.”

Some of the underlying conditions doctors commonly see include hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (thickening of the heart muscle), long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, and congenital abnormalities of the coronary arteries.

In some cases, even viral infections affecting the heart can trigger dangerous rhythms. These conditions can exist silently for years, without affecting daily life.

What makes these cases especially devastating is that there may be little or no warning. Dr Georgie Thomas, consultant interventional cardiologist and HOD at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said that many genetic heart conditions may appear normal until the first serious event.

“Individuals with these conditions may look completely fine till they don't. Triggers can include intense physical activity, dehydration, fever, lack of sleep, high caffeine intake, or even some over-the-counter medications.”

Doctors also highlighted that parents should be alert to warning signs that are often brushed aside. These include unexplained fainting or collapse, especially during exercise, chest pain on exertion, sudden breathlessness, palpitations or a racing heartbeat, seizure-like episodes with normal brain tests, and extreme fatigue that seems out of proportion to activity.

A family history of sudden or unexplained death, drowning, or early pacemaker use should also raise concern.

“Most of these so-called silent conditions do give clues. Palpitations, dizziness, or brief loss of consciousness are often ignored. In many families, a careful look at history reveals someone who died suddenly at a young age,” said Dr Thomas.

Doctors advise parents to consider cardiac screening if their child plays competitive sports, shows concerning symptoms, or has a family history of heart disease or sudden death.

Screening may include a physical examination, an ECG, and, in some cases, an echocardiogram.“Targeted screening can be lifesaving. Awareness around pre-participation screening has improved in UAE schools and sports academies, said Dr Anil.

When a collapse does happen, every minute counts. Doctors stress that immediate action can save lives. The first step is to call emergency services (998). CPR should be started immediately, and an automated external defibrillator (AED) should be used if available.

The key message doctors want parents to remember is simple: awareness, and not fear. Sudden cardiac arrest in teenagers is rare, but real. Taking symptoms seriously, knowing family history, encouraging appropriate screening, and learning basic life-saving skills can make all the difference.