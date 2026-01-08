$37.32 Bn Food Cans (Except Beverage Cans) Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|400
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$25.74 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$37.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Chapters Include:
- Introduction & Market Characteristics: Overview of market partitions and features by material, product, and can capacity. Key Trends: Examination of dominant trends and future market developments. Growth & Strategic Analysis: Framework detailing PESTEL, industry usage, historic and projected market values, alongside growth drivers and constraints. Regional & Country Analysis: Evaluation of regional and country-level market values, highlighting growth, shares, and historical data. Market Segmentation: Analyzing market values and growth by material, product, and can segmentations. Competitive Landscape: Insights into market competition, including company profiles, market shares, and benchmarking. Recent Developments & Strategies: Recent market changes and strategic advice for capitalization on growth opportunities.
Companies Featured
- Silgan Holdings Inc. Sonoco Products Company Brand Building Packaging (Crown Holdings, Inc.) Mondi Plc. Ardagh Group (incl. Trivium Packaging) Can-Pack Group (CANPACK S.A.) Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. Colep Packaging Massilly Holding S.A.S. Visy Industries pty Ltd. ORG Technology Co., Ltd. Baosteel Packaging Co., Ltd. CPMC Holdings Limited Shandong Tongya Packaging Co., Ltd. Hindustan Tin Works Ltd. Ball Corporation Shetron Limited Pioneer Products Limited Samkwang Can Co., Ltd. Geosung Precision Co.,Ltd. Crown Holdings, Inc. Daiwa Can Company Dongwon Systems Corporation PT United Can Company Orora Limited, Ball Corporation Ardagh Group Trivium Packaging Massilly Group Colep Packaging Tecnocap Group Pano Verschluss GmbH Sarten Romania SRL Packaging Coatings Silgan Holdings Inc. Ardagh Group S.A. Sonoco Products Company Envases Venezolanos S.A. UNITED CAN Company Saudi Can Manufacturing Company (SCMC) Gayatri Cans (Pty) Ltd Metcan Manufacturing CC Nampak Ltd.
