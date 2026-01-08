403
U.S. Suspends Aid to Somalia’s Federal Government
(MENAFN) The United States has suspended all assistance to Somalia’s federal government after accusing local authorities of destroying a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and confiscating 76 metric tons of supplies meant for civilians, the State Department announced Wednesday.
“The Trump Administration has a zero-tolerance policy for waste, theft, and diversion of life-saving assistance,” the department said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
Washington provided more than $2 billion to the WFP last year, even as the UN agency warned in October that Somalia faced worsening hunger fueled by funding shortfalls and rising malnutrition.
The State Department added, “Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps.” The agency noted that the length and scope of the suspension remain uncertain, according to media.
The move comes amid intensifying political focus on Somali-related issues in the US. In December, President Donald Trump claimed Somali immigrants were “completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota.” Weeks earlier, he ended temporary legal protections for Somali nationals following a major social services fraud case.
