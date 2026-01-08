Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Burkina Faso says plot to kill leader has been thwarted

2026-01-08 04:37:29
(MENAFN) Burkina Faso’s military government announced that it has thwarted a plot to assassinate Capt. Ibrahim Traoré, the country’s head of state. The revelation was made late Wednesday in a broadcast by Security Minister Mahamadou Sana.

According to Sana, the plan was orchestrated by Lt. Col. Paul Henri Damiba, the officer ousted by Traoré in September 2022. “Our intelligence services intercepted this operation in the final hours. They had planned to assassinate the head of state and then strike other key institutions, including civilian personalities,” he said. Sana further alleged that the plot was financed by neighboring Ivory Coast.

Neither Damiba nor Ivorian authorities have issued any comment on the allegations.

Since coming to power, Capt. Traoré has faced at least two coup attempts. His government continues to grapple with escalating jihadist violence that has displaced millions of people across Burkina Faso.

Despite these challenges and his reputation for authoritarian rule, Traoré, 37, retains strong domestic support. He has also gained a following across Africa for his pan-Africanist vision and outspoken criticism of Western influence in the region.

