HRANA reports rise of deaths in Iran protests to thirty-eight
(MENAFN) The death toll from ongoing protests in Iran has climbed to 38, according to figures released Wednesday by the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The US-based group reported that demonstrations have continued across the country for 11 consecutive days.
HRANA said protests have spread to all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 34 demonstrators and four members of the security forces. Demonstrations were recorded in 348 locations nationwide, leaving dozens injured and 2,217 people detained.
The report noted that most injuries were caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets. Iranian authorities have not issued any official statement regarding casualties or injuries.
US President Donald Trump commented on the unrest last Friday, warning that Washington would “come to the rescue” of protesters if Tehran resorted to lethal force. His remarks drew sharp criticism from Iranian officials, who accused the US of interfering in domestic affairs.
Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks, fueled by a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the rial. The currency has plunged to more than 1,350,000 against the US dollar, intensifying public anger and adding pressure to the government.
