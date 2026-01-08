403
China outlines plan to safeguard core AI technologies by 2027
(MENAFN) China has unveiled an ambitious plan to secure a reliable supply of core artificial intelligence (AI) technologies by 2027, aiming to maintain its position at the forefront of global industrial scale and technological empowerment. The strategy was announced Thursday in a government report involving eight departments, according to news agency.
The initiative emphasizes fully empowering modern industrialization, cultivating new high-quality productive forces, and integrating AI deeply into the manufacturing sector. Officials described the plan as a roadmap to ensure both technological independence and international competitiveness.
By 2027, the plan calls for the creation of 100 high-quality industrial datasets and the promotion of 500 typical application scenarios. It also envisions the deployment of three to five general-purpose large AI models in manufacturing, alongside the development of specialized, industry-specific large models that provide full coverage across sectors.
China also intends to foster two or three globally significant ecosystem-leading businesses, while supporting a group of specialized small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the strategy highlights the importance of enabling service providers with expertise in both AI technology and industry knowledge.
Security and governance are central to the plan. Authorities aim to strengthen skills in AI security management, build a world-class open-source ecosystem, and promote Chinese solutions as contributions to global AI development.
The document outlines practical steps such as encouraging coordinated progress in AI chip software and hardware, advancing model training and inference techniques, and cultivating large models tailored to specific industries. It also stresses the need to integrate these technologies into essential production processes to maximize efficiency and innovation.
Finally, the plan places strong emphasis on advancing critical technologies related to training data protection and safeguarding industrial model algorithms, ensuring that AI development aligns with both national security and international standards.
