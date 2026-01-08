403
Lithuania Signals Willingness to Dispatch Soldiers to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Lithuania could dispatch several hundred military personnel to Ukraine as part of international security assurances following any peace agreement, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas has revealed.
"I cannot give any specific details, but we are discussing this. We will definitely contribute to the security guarantees," Kaunas said on Wednesday, a Lithuanian news agency reported. "In the event of peace, several hundred soldiers could participate."
Kaunas declined to specify what form Lithuania's contribution might take, citing the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation.
"Everything is very dynamic. I would not want to emphasize anything that might later seem like a lie," he said.
The defense chief emphasized that Lithuania, Europe, and the US remain united in their support for Ukraine and efforts to secure peace.
Kaunas's statement followed a coalition summit co-hosted Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which centered on security guarantees and continued assistance for Ukraine. The gathering convened leaders and high-ranking officials from 35 nations, alongside representatives from NATO, the EU, and Ukraine.
The US and its European partners reached consensus to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Ukraine under Washington's leadership, forming part of a comprehensive security guarantee framework designed to cement enduring peace.
The Lithuanian pledge represents one of the first concrete troop commitment proposals from a NATO member state for potential post-conflict peacekeeping operations in Ukraine, signaling growing momentum toward formalized security arrangements.
