Zelenskyy urges US to target Chechen leader Kadyrov
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged Washington to carry out an "operation" against Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechnya region, similar to the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"Find tools, pressure Russia. Please, here is an example for you, with Maduro. Yes, they conducted an operation. The result was seen by everyone, the whole world. They did it quickly," Zelenskyy told reporters, pointing to US President Donald Trump’s administration as the actor capable of such a move. He added, "Well, let them do some operation with this, what is his name, Kadyrov ... Maybe then Putin will see this and think about it."
The Ukrainian leader stressed that Kyiv is pursuing diplomacy to its fullest extent but must remain prepared if negotiations collapse due to Moscow’s stance. He noted that the US is currently “productive” but insisted more pressure is needed, saying, "They have tools, they know how, and when they really want to, they can find (a way). The main thing is that Ukraine is a priority for them (the US)."
His remarks come amid global debate over US special operations following Maduro’s capture in Venezuela, which has drawn mixed reactions from international leaders.
According to reports, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also referenced the Maduro case, suggesting similar abduction tactics could be used against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. On Sunday, Medvedev declared, "The kidnapping of the neo-Nazi Merz could be an excellent twist in this carnival of events," adding that such a scenario was not unrealistic since "there are even grounds for prosecuting him in Germany, so it would be no loss, especially since the citizens are suffering needlessly."
German government spokesman Sebastian Hille strongly rejected Medvedev’s comments, stating, “As you can imagine, we have, of course, taken note of these statements and, as you can also probably imagine, the federal government condemns any form of such statements and threats in the strongest possible terms.”
Russian officials have not issued any response to Zelenskyy’s statements.
