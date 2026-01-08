Power Supply Restored In Zaporizhzhia Region After Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo, Andrii Stasevskyi, stated this on the company's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday at around 22:00, as a result of a massive enemy drone attack on energy infrastructure, the Zaporizhzhia region was completely left without power. Restoration work began immediately and continued throughout the night," he said.

According to him, priority was given to supplying power to critical infrastructure facilities, in particular heating and water supply systems.

"As of 05:00 – in less than seven hours – the work was completed, and electricity supply to residents of Zaporizhzhia region was restored," Stasevskyi said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day Russian forces carried out 698 strikes on 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, wounding five people.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine