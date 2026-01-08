403
Snowfall, Storms Force Flight Cancellations in Europe
(MENAFN) Severe winter storms have paralyzed air transportation networks throughout Europe, forcing airlines to ground hundreds of aircraft and strand thousands of passengers amid relentless snowfall and gale-force winds.
The aviation crisis, triggered by brutal weather conditions that began sweeping across the continent earlier this week, has created widespread travel chaos at major European hubs.
Data sourced from Flightradar24 tracking systems and compiled by media reveals Amsterdam Schiphol Airport as the epicenter of the disruption, experiencing the most severe operational breakdown across Europe.
By 3:15 p.m. local time (1415GMT), a staggering 349 outbound flights—representing 60% of scheduled departures—had been scrapped from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, with an additional 114 flights (20%) experiencing significant delays. Inbound operations fared similarly, with 336 arrivals (58%) canceled and 77 flights (13%) delayed. The cumulative impact reached 685 canceled flights at the Dutch hub alone.
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport reported 72 canceled departures alongside more than 300 delayed outbound flights, while 73 incoming flights were axed and 200 experienced holdups.
London Heathrow Airport canceled 22 departing and 23 arriving flights, with delays affecting 237 departures and 63 arrivals.
Brussels Airport saw 39 total cancellations—22 departures and 17 arrivals—with 155 flights experiencing delays.
Additional cancellations rippled across the continent: 23 flights at Zurich Airport, 16 at Munich Airport, 26 at Madrid Barajas International Airport, and 13 at Frankfurt Airport, while hundreds more flights faced lengthy delays.
Airport authorities across Europe issued statements warning travelers to anticipate additional postponements throughout the day as ground crews conduct essential de-icing procedures and work continuously to remove ice and snow accumulation from runways and taxiways.
Passengers have been urged to verify their flight status regularly and allow extra time for airport arrivals.
Istanbul Airport, Europe's busiest aviation facility averaging 1,444 daily flights, has maintained normal departure operations with only four inbound flight cancellations reported.
