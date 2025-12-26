Russia Commits 870 Crimes Against Journalists, Media During Full-Scale War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Institute of Mass Informatio, as reported by Ukrinform.

During November-December, Russians committed two crimes, including damage to media offices and judicial pressure on Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia.

On November 26, a night shelling of Zaporizhzhia damaged the offices of the Suspline Zaporizhzhia branch: windows were broken, and part of a wall was damaged. The team was unharmed as the building was empty at the time of the attack.

In addition, a Russian court sentenced civil journalist Vilen Temeryanov, from temporarily occupied Crimea, to 14 years in prison. He was detained in 2022 in the Dzhankoi district on a fabricated terrorism charge.

During the same period, the deaths of two media workers defending Ukraine against Russia were confirmed.

These include Kostiantyn Shtyfurak – a journalist and film director who, since summer 2022, served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including as a UAV unit commander in the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa.

On October 2, former TV project Orel i Reshka director Vasyl Khomko died. He volunteered for the military in March 2022, serving in the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and the Special Operations Forces. He was killed in action while covering the retreat of his group.

According to Ukrinform, a total of 121 media workers have died in Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion, including 15 who were killed while performing their professional duties.