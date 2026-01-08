Equinor Says AI Contributed $130 Mln In Value Creation In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Norwegian energy company Equinor said that artificial intelligence (AI) contributed USD 130 million in value creation and savings for the company and its partners in 2025, Trend reports.

AI is now deployed across offshore platforms and land facilities to tackle industrial tasks on a large scale, helping improve safety, efficiency, and profitability, the company said.

Equinor highlighted three key applications:

Predictive maintenance: AI monitors more than 700 rotating machines with 24,000 sensors across facilities to anticipate failures and maintenance needs. Since 2020, this has generated USD 120 million in value, improved operational stability, reduced the risk of sudden shutdowns, and lowered CO2 emissions from flaring.

Field development and well planning: AI evaluates thousands of alternatives for wells and development plans. In Johan Sverdrup phase 3, AI identified a previously overlooked solution, saving USD 12 million.

Seismic data interpretation: AI accelerates analysis, increasing interpretation capacity tenfold. In 2025, 2 million square kilometres were analysed, improving geological understanding essential for new discoveries on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Equinor said AI is central to its ambition to maintain production on the Norwegian continental shelf at 2020 levels-around 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalents per day-through 2035, while supporting energy security and continued value creation.