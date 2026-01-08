Store Low-Cost Solar Power In Batteries And Avoid Buying Electricity During The Most Expensive Hours Of The Day Optimise Energy Purchasing And Achieve Substantial, Documented Savings

MENAFN - GetNews) In an energy market characterised by significant price fluctuations, rising electricity charges and increasing demands for green transition, more and more companies and agricultural businesses are seeking solutions that reduce costs while strengthening security of supply. One of the most effective approaches is to combine solar PV systems with intelligent battery storage, allowing self-produced, low-cost solar energy to be stored and used when electricity prices are at their highest. This holistic approach has been a cornerstone of Prima Solar's work for many years.

Prima Solar has built a strong reputation as a service-minded and professional partner for companies and farms across the country. With a solid technical foundation and many years of industry experience, the company's core mission is to deliver well-designed solar solutions that are precisely dimensioned to each customer's needs – no more and no less.

Tailor-made solutions instead of standard packages

At Prima Solar, every project begins with a thorough analysis. The company assesses the customer's current energy consumption, daily and seasonal variations, and the physical conditions of the site. This provides a realistic and well-documented basis for calculating and dimensioning a solar PV system that fully utilises the available potential.

“No two companies or farms have the same energy profile,” says Prima Solar.“That is why standard solutions rarely deliver the best results. Our strength lies in adapting each system to the specific operation and actual requirements.”

This approach ensures that the investment in solar panels and battery storage does not just look attractive on paper, but also delivers measurable savings in everyday operation – year after year.

Battery storage creates flexibility and financial benefits

A key element of modern energy solutions is the ability to store electricity. With battery systems, companies and farms can store solar power generated during the day and use it during periods when electricity prices are highest, typically in the morning and evening. This significantly reduces the need to purchase expensive power from the grid and makes the business less vulnerable to market volatility.

For many customers, this leads to a substantial improvement in the overall economics of their solar investment. At the same time, battery storage increases energy security and ensures better utilisation of the produced renewable energy – an advantage that is becoming increasingly relevant as production, machinery and transport are electrified.

Clear insight into both finances and CO 2 performance

In addition to financial benefits, Prima Solar places great emphasis on transparency. Customers receive a clear overview of expected savings, payback time and the impact on the company's or farm's CO2 balance. This makes it easier to document the green transition to customers, partners and authorities.

At a time when sustainability is no longer optional but a competitive parameter, many companies find that solar PV systems also strengthen their market position. Investing in renewable energy is not merely a technical solution, but a strategic decision.

One partner from start to finish

One of the aspects most frequently highlighted by customers is Prima Solar's ability to make the process simple and manageable. The company handles the entire project from start to finish and acts as a single point of contact for the complete solar solution.

From the initial assessment and project design to coordination with suppliers, installation, grid connection and commissioning, Prima Solar takes responsibility for quality in every phase. This saves customers time, reduces uncertainty and eliminates unnecessary intermediaries.

Prima Solar works exclusively with carefully selected and recognised suppliers in the market. Through strong partnerships, the company ensures that all components meet high standards of quality, reliability and long service life. The result is robust systems designed to perform reliably – even under demanding operating conditions.

A reputation built on integrity and expertise

Through many years of solid and conscientious work, Prima Solar has earned a reputation as a trustworthy and responsible player in the energy sector. The company is known for its service-oriented approach, clear communication and willingness to provide honest advice – even when that means advising against solutions that do not make sense for the customer.

This integrity has led to long-term relationships and a high level of customer satisfaction. For Prima Solar, success is not about quick sales, but about delivering solutions that work in practice and create long-term value.

An investment in the future

With rising energy prices, increased focus on sustainability and growing requirements for documentation, solar PV systems combined with battery storage have become a central part of many companies' and farms' energy strategies. Prima Solar is ready to guide customers safely through the entire process – from the first considerations to a fully operational system.

By storing low-cost solar power in batteries and avoiding electricity purchases during the most expensive hours of the day, companies and agricultural businesses can not only reduce energy costs, but also take a concrete step towards more sustainable and resilient operations. With Prima Solar as a partner, the green transition becomes clear, professional and financially sound.