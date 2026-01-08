403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Helps U.S. in Russian Oil Tanker Capture
(MENAFN) The British government acknowledged providing operational assistance to American forces during the Wednesday capture of the Russian-flagged vessel Marinera in international waters off Scotland's northwest coast.
The Pentagon asserted the intercepted tanker, previously identified as 'Bella 1', had engaged in alleged "violations of US sanctions."
The UK Defence Ministry confirmed London's participation following a Washington request, releasing an official statement on the matter.
"Our UK Armed Forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful U.S. interception of the vessel Bella 1 while on its way to Russia. This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting," the ministry declared.
British authorities characterized the seized ship as having a "nefarious history" and operating as "part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion." American officials, however, connected the vessel's seizure to the "blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil."
Moscow confirmed the capture through its Transport Ministry, which stated the Marinera obtained provisional authorization to display Russia's flag December 24. The ministry accused Washington of breaching the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, international legislation guaranteeing navigational freedom beyond territorial boundaries.
The tanker gained worldwide attention last year when the US military first attempted interdiction near Venezuela. Ship personnel reportedly denied US Coast Guard personnel boarding access, redirecting toward Atlantic waters while American forces maintained pursuit. Throughout the chase, the vessel altered both its designation and flag registration.
Following the Marinera operation, Washington announced capturing a second tanker in Caribbean waters—the 'Sophia'. The US military classified this ship as "a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker."
"The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The US Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the US for final disposition," the US Southern Command announced.
The Pentagon asserted the intercepted tanker, previously identified as 'Bella 1', had engaged in alleged "violations of US sanctions."
The UK Defence Ministry confirmed London's participation following a Washington request, releasing an official statement on the matter.
"Our UK Armed Forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful U.S. interception of the vessel Bella 1 while on its way to Russia. This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting," the ministry declared.
British authorities characterized the seized ship as having a "nefarious history" and operating as "part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion." American officials, however, connected the vessel's seizure to the "blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil."
Moscow confirmed the capture through its Transport Ministry, which stated the Marinera obtained provisional authorization to display Russia's flag December 24. The ministry accused Washington of breaching the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, international legislation guaranteeing navigational freedom beyond territorial boundaries.
The tanker gained worldwide attention last year when the US military first attempted interdiction near Venezuela. Ship personnel reportedly denied US Coast Guard personnel boarding access, redirecting toward Atlantic waters while American forces maintained pursuit. Throughout the chase, the vessel altered both its designation and flag registration.
Following the Marinera operation, Washington announced capturing a second tanker in Caribbean waters—the 'Sophia'. The US military classified this ship as "a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker."
"The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The US Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the US for final disposition," the US Southern Command announced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment