Zmiy Droid 12.7 Armored Combat Robot Approved For Service In Ukrainian Armed Forces

The robotic platform is designed to perform a wide range of military tasks in conditions of high-intensity combat, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry.

"The Zmiy Droid 12.7 GRS was developed by engineers from two Ukrainian defense companies with extensive experience in producing and deploying ground platforms in high-intensity warfare. The system is built on the Zmiy platform, which has been proven in real combat, and is equipped with a remotely operated Wolly combat module armed with a 12.7 mm machine gun," the statement said.

The ground platform has high cross-country capability and can operate on difficult terrain, sand, snow, and shallow water obstacles. Its armored body is protected against anti-personnel mines and can withstand hits from several FPV drones.

A key feature of the Zmiy Droid 12.7 robotic system is its control module, which allows the operator to control both the platform and the combat module simultaneously, reducing decision-making time on the battlefield. The combat module is equipped with AI-based systems capable of automatically locking onto and tracking targets.

The ministry stressed that such strike ground robotic systems have proven highly effective in modern warfare.

There is documented evidence of the Droid TW 12.7 reconnaissance-strike system destroying a Russian MT-LB armored multipurpose tractor. Another example of successful combat use was maintaining a firing position continuously for 45 days, with the system returning to the crew only every two days for several hours for maintenance, ammunition resupply, and battery charging.

The primary purpose of such systems is to replace soldiers on the battlefield in areas of greatest risk.

First photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry