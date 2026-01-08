WHX Labs In Dubai To Gather Global Experts In Antimicrobial Resistance At Inaugural AMR Leaders' Summit

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that AMR could add up to $1 trillion in global healthcare costs within the next 25 years



The AMR Leaders' Summit, held at WHX Labs in Dubai will bring together clinicians, policymakers and scientists to close the gap between research and implementation WHX Labs in Dubai will take place from 10-13 February at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 2026: World Health Expo (WHX) Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East), which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-13 February, will address the growing global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), predicted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to cause up to 10 million deaths annually and a potential $1 trillion in additional healthcare costs worldwide by 2050.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses and fungi evolve to resist medications, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of severe illness, disability and death. The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and agriculture remain the leading drivers of AMR, with systematic gaps accelerating the threat.

While investment for research and development (R&D) increased by 10% between 2017 and 2019, progress continues to be hindered by a limited pipeline of new drugs, especially when compared with funding for diagnostics.

A flagship launch for WHX Labs in Dubai 2026, the AMR Leaders' Summit, held from 12-13 February, will spotlight AMR by bringing together scientists, clinicians, policymakers, and innovators to bridge the gap between research and implementation.

Chaired by Dr Wael Elamin, Medical Director, Environmental Sciences, M42, the co-chairs for the event are Prof. Abiola Senok, Chair of Basic Medical Sciences and Professor, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, MBRU; Dr. Kavita Diddi, President, Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology (ESCM)Ms; and Dr Seema Oommen, Section Head, Microbiology and Infectious Molecular, Burjeel Medical City.

Underscoring the importance of the summit, Dr Elamin said:“Antimicrobial resistance is no longer a future risk - it is a present and growing threat to global health security. Tackling AMR requires alignment across policy, diagnostics, clinical practice and innovation. The AMR Leaders' Summit at WHX Labs in Dubai is designed to move beyond discussion and drive practical solutions that enhance surveillance, support responsible antimicrobial use and protect patient outcomes worldwide.”

The opening day of the AMR Leaders' Summit will focus on the global and national response to AMR, with keynote insights from the WHO and regional public health leaders, alongside expert discussions on technology and innovation. Sessions will also explore genomics, equity in AMR policy and how hospital practices are expected to evolve by 2028.

Dr Souha Kanj, Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Infection Control and Prevention Program at the American University of Beirut (AUB), will deliver the opening keynote that day, addressing antimicrobial resistance in conflict zones.

Speaking ahead of the summit, she said:“Policy discussions focus on national action plans, regulatory frameworks, and governance structures, while acknowledging that many countries – particularly those affected by conflict or economic instability – struggle to fully implement global AMR recommendations. The summit addresses how policy can remain effective and flexible in fragile contexts, where traditional health system assumptions do not always apply.”

The second day of the AMR Leaders' Summit will shift the focus to leadership, innovation and One Health approaches, highlighting lessons from Africa and the Middle East in areas such as genomic surveillance, epidemiology and the environmental determinants of AMR. Throughout the programme, open-mic sessions and networking opportunities will encourage dialogue between stakeholders, reinforcing the summit's objective of moving beyond awareness toward coordinated, implementable actions that strengthen global AMR preparedness and healthcare resilience.

Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare added:“The first-ever AMR Leaders' Summit at WHX Labs in Dubai 2026 aims to support international efforts to safeguard antibiotic effectiveness and strengthen healthcare resilience for the future. The programme is designed to bring together global expertise and accelerate practical, real-world action against antimicrobial resistance.”

WHX Labs in Dubai will provide a platform for dealmaking, networking and knowledge exchange, while addressing some of the most pressing challenges in laboratory science. The event is held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, reinforcing the nation's commitment to delivering world-leading healthcare.

Marking a quarter of a century of success, WHX Labs in Dubai will be held under the theme“25 years of laboratory innovation: Uniting Communities for better health” and will present an international showcase of excellence in laboratories, diagnostics and precision medicine

WHX Labs in Dubai coincides with World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai, which will be held from 9-12 February at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

About WHX Labs in Dubai:

WHX Labs in Dubai, formerly known as Medlab Middle East, is a leading global platform for laboratory and diagnostics innovation.

The event is part of the World Health Expo (WHX) portfolio, which unifies Informa's healthcare events around the world to better facilitate connection and collaboration under a single brand.

WHX Labs in Dubai will build on Medlab Middle East's 24 years of success, connecting more than half a million healthcare professionals in nine countries across four continents, consolidating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio.

#WHXLabsInDubai #WHX