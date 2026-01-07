Public Enterprises Ministry, Future Of Egypt Discuss Boosting Industry Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mohamed Shimi received Head of Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development Bahaa El-Ghannam, at the ministry's headquarters in the New Capital to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and advance strategic partnerships in support of the state's sustainable development goals.

The meeting reviewed a number of areas of mutual interest, most notably potential cooperation between the Future of Egypt Authority and the ministry's affiliated companies in several sectors, including phosphate production, salt industries, and vehicle manufacturing.

Shimi emphasized that the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector is implementing an integrated strategy aimed at maximizing the utilization of assets and capabilities within its affiliated companies, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030, to generate the highest possible added value for the national economy.

He stressed the importance of enhancing integration and cooperation with national entities, particularly the Future of Egypt Authority, given its extensive expertise and significant capabilities.

The minister also praised the authority's pivotal role in supporting the national economy through its major projects in agriculture, industry, and food manufacturing, which contribute to strengthening food security and achieving sustainable development. He underscored the need to unify efforts to ensure optimal use of national resources.

For his part, Bahaa El-Ghannam stated that the coming period will witness expanded coordination and closer collaboration to implement joint projects. These initiatives aim to boost production, enhance sustainability, and create new job opportunities, thereby positively impacting the Egyptian economy.

El-Ghannam said that the Future of Egypt Authority operates in line with the directives of the political leadership to enhance food security and support sustainable development, with a focus on expanding integrated productive projects, strengthening supply chains, and achieving long-term economic sustainability.