Trotter Overhead Door Celebrates 40 Years As Trusted Garage Door Company In Oklahoma City Metro

"A focused woodworker wearing a black baseball cap, grey t-shirt, and black overalls is working at a large wooden workbench in a professional shop. He is using a hand plane to carefully smooth the surface of a long light-colored wooden board. The background reveals a well-organized workshop with tools, shelving, and industrial high ceilings."Trotter Overhead Door marks 40 years of serving Edmond and Oklahoma City with installation, replacement, and repair services from their 15,000 sq. ft. showroom, maintaining family values since 1983.

A trusted garage door company in the Edmond community continues to benefit from four decades of dedicated service as Trotter Overhead Door marks a significant milestone in 2023. What started in a modest 400-square-foot space at Bryant Square has grown into a thriving 15,000-square-foot showroom, warehouse, and office complex at 14000 North Santa Fe Ave.

Family Legacy Builds Foundation for Lasting Success

Jesse and Tina Trotter founded the business in 1983 after recognizing a gap in reliable overhead door services throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. The family-owned operation grew from humble beginnings into a cornerstone of the local business community. Through careful attention to quality and customer satisfaction, the company has maintained its original values while adapting to modern industry standards.

The transition from a small startup to a comprehensive facility reflects the trust local homeowners and businesses have placed in Trotter Overhead Door over the years. The expanded showroom allows customers to view various door styles, materials, and opener systems before making decisions about their properties.

Comprehensive Services Meet Diverse Property Needs

Trotter Overhead Door specializes in garage door installation for both residential and commercial properties throughout Edmond and Oklahoma City. The installation process includes detailed consultations where property owners discuss aesthetic preferences, security requirements, and functional specifications. Trained technicians handle projects ranging from single-car residential doors to multi-bay commercial installations.

Garage door replacement services address aging systems, damaged panels, and outdated designs that no longer meet property owners' needs. The replacement process involves removing existing doors, preparing openings, and installing new systems with precision. Customers receive guidance on selecting doors that complement architectural styles while providing improved insulation and security features.

Repair services keep existing systems functioning properly through spring replacements, track adjustments, panel repairs, and weatherstripping updates. The team responds to service calls throughout the metro area, handling both emergency repairs and scheduled maintenance visits.

Quality Products Reflect Industry Standards

The showroom features door collections from respected manufacturers, allowing customers to examine materials, finishes, and construction methods firsthand. Options range from traditional steel doors to custom wood designs, insulated models, and modern aluminum-and-glass combinations. Each product line meets specific performance criteria for durability, weather resistance, and operational reliability.

Opener systems include belt-drive, chain-drive, and direct-drive models with various horsepower ratings and smart-home compatibility. Technicians help property owners select openers based on door weight, usage frequency, and desired features like battery backup and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Community Connections Strengthen Local Ties

The company maintains active involvement in Edmond area events, charitable initiatives, and community programs. This local investment reflects the founding philosophy that businesses should contribute to the communities they serve. Support for schools, youth organizations, and civic events has become part of Trotter Overhead Door's identity over the past 40 years.

Property owners throughout the Oklahoma City metro have come to recognize the Trotter name as synonymous with reliable service and community commitment. The business has built relationships spanning multiple generations of families as homeowners return for garage door installation when moving to new properties or upgrading existing homes.

Operational Excellence Guides Daily Practice

Six core principles shape how the business operates: making decisions based on integrity, offering quality products, serving customers and community, pursuing continuous improvement, demonstrating genuine care, and striving for excellence. These values, established by the founders, continue to guide staff interactions, service standards, and business decisions.

Training programs ensure technicians stay current with installation techniques, safety protocols, and product knowledge. The team handles garage door replacement projects with attention to detail, from initial measurements through final adjustments and cleanup. Customer consultations focus on understanding specific needs rather than pushing particular products.

Accessible Services Welcome Customer Engagement

The Edmond showroom operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, providing convenient hours for working professionals and weekend visitors. Free consultations give property owners opportunities to discuss projects without obligation, exploring options, and receiving customized recommendations.

Phone consultations at (405) 341-9601 connect customers with knowledgeable staff who answer questions about garage door installation processes, replacement timelines, and service availability. Email communication through... offers another channel for inquiries and appointment scheduling.

The location at 14000 North Santa Fe Ave. in Edmond provides easy access for customers throughout the northern Oklahoma City metro. Ample parking and a welcoming showroom environment make browsing door options and discussing projects comfortable and pressure-free.

Reaching the 40-year milestone represents more than longevity-it demonstrates sustained commitment to quality service, community values, and customer satisfaction. As Trotter Overhead Door looks toward the future, the foundation built by Jesse and Tina Trotter continues supporting the business's role as a trusted resource for property owners seeking reliable overhead door solutions.