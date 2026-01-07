Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Present At 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that it will present at the 44Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time (5:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact

Jonathan Kirshenbaum

(781) 829-3949

