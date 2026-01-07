403
Orisdx And Teledentistry Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Access To Early Oral Cancer Detection
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OrisDX, a pioneer in molecular salivary diagnostics, and Teledentistry, the global leader in virtual dental care, today announced a strategic distribution partnership set to launch in the first quarter of 2026. This collaboration will integrate OrisDX's non-invasive salivary rinse test into Teledentistry's virtual care platform, providing millions of patients with immediate, remote access to high-accuracy oral cancer testing.
Oral cancer remains a significant global health challenge, often diagnosed in late stages when survival rates are lowest. By combining OrisDX's Oro Lesion Saliva DNA Test, which utilizes Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to detect somatic mutations with 93% sensitivity and >99% specificity, with Teledentistry's 24/7 virtual provider network, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between routine virtual triage and life-saving early intervention.
Under the agreement, Teledentistry's licensed dentists will be able to prescribe and facilitate the OrisDX salivary rinse test for patients during virtual consultations. This is particularly critical for patients presenting with indeterminate lesions or those in high-risk categories who may lack immediate access to an in-person specialist.
"Our mission has always been to detect disease early and guide patients toward clinical intervention before symptoms become dire," said Patrick Conniff, COO/CFO of OrisDX.“Partnering with Teledentistry allows us to meet patients exactly where they are. By moving the front line of oral cancer detection into the digital space, we are making the 'gold standard' of molecular testing accessible to anyone with an internet connection."
For Teledentistry, the addition of OrisDX's diagnostic capabilities reinforces its role as a comprehensive healthcare partner for over 150 million insured Americans.
“At Teledentistry, we're committed to redefining what virtual dental care can deliver,” said Dr. Vilas Sastry, Founder of Teledentistry.“Adding OrisDX's genomic testing to our clinical toolkit elevates the standard of care and ensures that patients receive not just guidance, but actionable, evidence‐based insights during their very first visit.”
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
Increased Accessibility: Enables patients in remote or underserved areas to receive advanced diagnostic testing at home.
Reduced Clinical Burden: Triages indeterminate lesions virtually, helping to reduce unnecessary in-person biopsies and streamlining referrals to specialists.
Seamless Integration: Results from the CLIA-certified OrisDX lab are securely delivered via Oris Bridge to guide follow-up care.
The joint initiative is scheduled to go live in Q1 2026, with both companies working closely with insurance carriers to ensure broad coverage for the test.
About OrisDX
Headquartered in Chicago, OrisDX is a salivary diagnostics startup dedicated to revolutionizing early disease detection. Born out of groundbreaking research at the University of Chicago, the company's flagship product, Oro Lesion, uses next-generation sequencing and AI-driven analysis to detect oral cancer from a simple, non-invasive oral rinse. For more information, visit .
About Teledentistry
Teledentistry is the world's largest virtual dental care provider, connecting patients with licensed dentists 24/7. Partnering with over 90 insurance carriers, Teledentistry offers virtual, emergency dental services, preventive care, and specialist referrals to more than 150 million members. The company is committed to making quality oral healthcare accessible anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit .
