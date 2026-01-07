Prime Minister Carney To Visit China And Switzerland



Prime Minister Carney to build strategic partnerships, diversify Canada's trade, and attract new investment in visits to China and Switzerland

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

OTTAWA, Canada – Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience – building our strength at home, working to double our non-US exports, and attracting massive new investment.

To those ends, the prime minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he will travel to the People's Republic of China from January 13 to 17, 2026. Building on their first official meeting in October, the prime minister will meet with the president of China, Xi Jinping. He will also meet with the premier of China, Li Qiang, and other government and business leaders to elevate engagement on trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.

This visit marks the first visit to China by a Canadian prime minister since 2017.

From January 19 to 21, 2026, the prime minister will travel to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He will meet with government and business leaders, as well as investors, to deepen Canada's economic partnerships and create new opportunities for Canadian workers and industries. He will further position Canada as a premier destination for global capital and investment, emphasising competitive advantages in natural resources, agriculture, energy, and advanced technologies.

In a world of rapid change, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are creating a dense web of new connections to attract investment, diversify trade, and build a stronger, more independent Canadian economy.

Additional details about the prime minister's upcoming international engagements will follow.

“At a time of global trade disruption, Canada is focused on building a more competitive, sustainable, and independent economy. We're forging new partnerships around the world to transform our economy from one that has been reliant on a single trade partner, to one that is stronger and more resilient to global shocks. We're creating new partnerships in energy and trade, attracting massive new investment, and securing more opportunities for Canadians.” - Mark Carney, prime minister of Canada.

