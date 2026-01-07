403
MTFX Study Finds International Payment Fees Cost Canadian Businesses Thousands Annually
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Toronto, Canada | January 07, 2026 - A new study by MTFX Group has found that international payment fees and foreign exchange margins are quietly costing Canadian businesses thousands of dollars every year, with many companies significantly underestimating the true cost of sending money abroad.
The study analyzed anonymized international payment data from Canadian small and mid-sized businesses operating across manufacturing, e-commerce, logistics, technology, and professional services. The findings show that while businesses are often aware of visible wire fees, the largest cost driver is typically the foreign exchange margin embedded in bank exchange rates.
According to the study, Canadian businesses sending regular international payments lost between CAD 18,000 and CAD 95,000 annually due to a combination of unfavourable exchange rates, bank FX markups, intermediary bank charges, and settlement inefficiencies. Businesses with higher payment volumes or frequent USD, EUR, and GBP transactions experienced the greatest cumulative impact over time.
The data indicates that traditional banks apply FX margins averaging between 2.5% and 4.0% above interbank rates on international payments. These margins are often not disclosed separately, making it difficult for businesses to accurately assess total transaction costs. By comparison, FX specialist pricing models typically operate with materially lower margins and greater rate transparency, allowing businesses to better forecast costs and protect margins.
The study also found that FX-related costs increase disproportionately as payment values rise. Unlike flat transaction fees, FX margins scale directly with payment size, meaning growing businesses face accelerating costs as they expand internationally. For companies sending large or recurring payments overseas, even small differences in exchange rates can translate into tens of thousands of dollars in annual losses.
MTFX notes that businesses using structured FX strategies such as rate monitoring, consolidated payments, and specialist support were consistently better positioned to manage currency exposure, stabilize cash flow, and reduce unnecessary costs. Companies relying solely on traditional bank wires were more likely to experience delayed settlements, unpredictable deductions, and reduced supplier confidence.
"As Canadian businesses expand globally, international payments can no longer be treated as a passive back-office function," said a spokesperson for MTFX Group. "FX margins are one of the most controllable costs in cross-border operations, yet they remain one of the least understood. Greater transparency can have an immediate and measurable impact on profitability."
With global trade, cross-border hiring, and international supply chains continuing to grow, the study highlights the importance of reassessing how international payments are executed. MTFX believes that improved visibility into FX pricing and payment structures can help Canadian businesses retain more of their revenue and compete more effectively on a global stage.
MTFX Group is a Canadian foreign exchange and international payments provider serving businesses and individuals nationwide. The company specializes in transparent FX pricing and global payment solutions designed to help clients reduce costs and manage currency exposure more effectively.
About MTFX
MTFX is a Canadian-owned fintech specializing in global payments and foreign exchange solutions for businesses and individuals. With a commitment to transparency, speed and FX expertise, MTFX helps clients move money across borders with enhanced control and visibility.
