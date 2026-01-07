BCC Research Projects Over 30% CAGR Across Emerging Tech Markets, Signalling Strong Growth Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "BCC Research Identifies Five High Growth Technology Markets, Including Edge AI Generative AI Quantum Computing and AI in Healthcare and Food Safety, With Each One Projected to Exceed 30% CAGR Through 2030"

Boston, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global technology landscape is undergoing a seismic transformation, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and edge technologies. According to five newly released market intelligence reports, several key sectors are poised for unprecedented growth, with compound annual growth rates (CAGR) exceeding 30% through the end of the decade.

These reports, covering Edge AI, Generative AI, Quantum Computing, AI in Healthcare (MENA region), and AI in Food Safety and Quality Control, reveal a collective surge in innovation, investment, and adoption across industries. The findings underscore the accelerating pace at which intelligent technologies are reshaping global markets.

The Global Edge AI Market is set to explode from $11.8 billion in 2025 to $56.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.9%. Edge AI enables real-time data processing at the device level, reducing latency and enhancing privacy. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for smart devices, autonomous systems, and real-time analytics across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and retail.

The number of IoT devices is rapidly increasing, which helps in demand for edge AI as it processes data locally which is essential to manage the vast amount of information generated. In addition, the rollout of 5G networks enhances edge AI capabilities by providing faster connections and higher throughput. As of 2024, there were over 1.7 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide, with that number projected to reach 4.6 billion by the end of 2028. The convergence of IoT and 5G technologies is creating opportunities, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and urban development.

The Generative AI Global Market is forecast to grow from $20.8 billion in 2024 to $94.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 35.3%. Generative AI is revolutionizing content creation, design, drug discovery, and software development. With its ability to produce text, images, code, and even synthetic data, generative AI is becoming a cornerstone of digital transformation strategies worldwide.

Advances in deep learning, transformers, and neural networks, particularly models like GPT and DALL-E, have significantly enhanced the capabilities of generative AI. These innovations pave the way for more sophisticated AI systems that generate human-like text, images, and code. According to Standford University's AI Index Report 2024, which highlights generative AI adoption rates among organizations globally, in 2023, global AI adoption by organizations rose to 55%, up from 50% in 2022 .

The market for quantum computing technologies is projected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $7.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 34.6%. Quantum computing promises to solve complex problems beyond the reach of classic computers, with applications in cryptography, materials science, financial modeling, and logistics optimization. Governments and tech giants are ramping up investments to unlock its transformative potential.

In March 2025, researchers at China's University of Science and Technology unveiled the Zuchongzhi 3.0, a 105-qubit superconducting quantum processor that reportedly performed a complex task 1 quadrillion times faster than the world's top supercomputers. This achievement, rivaling Google's Willow QPU, marks a significant milestone in quantum supremacy, highlighting China's advances in quantum computing .

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the AI in Healthcare Market is expected to grow from $290 million in 2023 to $1.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 35.8%. AI is revolutionizing diagnostics, patient monitoring, and personalized medicine. The region's healthcare systems are increasingly adopting AI to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and expand access to care

The Global AI in Food Safety and Quality Control Market is forecast to grow from $2.7 billion in 2024 to $13.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 30.9%. AI is enhancing food safety by enabling real-time contamination detection, predictive analytics, and automated quality inspections. As regulatory standards tighten and consumer demand for transparency grows, AI is becoming essential in food production and supply chains.

As of 2025, over 60% of AI adoption in food manufacturing is focused on real-time quality inspection and contamination detection, reflecting a shift from traditional batch testing to continuous, automated safety systems.

A New Era of Intelligent Growth

These reports collectively highlight a new era of intelligent growth, where AI and quantum technologies are not just enhancing existing systems but redefining entire industries. The high CAGR across these markets reflects a robust appetite for innovation and a global shift toward smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions.

Industry leaders, investors, and policymakers are urged to take note of these trends and align their strategies to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. The convergence of AI, edge computing, and quantum technologies is setting the stage for a future where intelligent systems drive progress across every sector.

