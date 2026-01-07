Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moph To Launch 12-Day Free Treatment Camp In Khost

Moph To Launch 12-Day Free Treatment Camp In Khost


2026-01-07 02:06:38
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A mobile health team of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) would travel to southeastern Khost province to provide free eye treatment for 12 days.

The team will perform 350 eye surgeries, distribute 650 reading glasses and examine and treat up to 5,000 eye patients from January 10 to January 22, 2026, MoPH said.

A statement from the ministry said the team would arrive in the province on January 10 to begin offering the services.

MoPH urged residents suffering from eye diseases to visit the provincial public health department at the designated time and benefit from the free specialised services.

kk/sa

MENAFN07012026000174011037ID1110568813



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search