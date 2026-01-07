Moph To Launch 12-Day Free Treatment Camp In Khost
The team will perform 350 eye surgeries, distribute 650 reading glasses and examine and treat up to 5,000 eye patients from January 10 to January 22, 2026, MoPH said.
A statement from the ministry said the team would arrive in the province on January 10 to begin offering the services.
MoPH urged residents suffering from eye diseases to visit the provincial public health department at the designated time and benefit from the free specialised services.
