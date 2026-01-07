Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALSTOM S.A: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement For Alstom


2026-01-07 10:31:20
PRESS RELEASE

7 January 2026 – Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Alstom to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 0 security
  • €17 980 635

Over the period from 2025/07/01 to 2025/12/31, the number of transactions processed is as follows:

Number of transactions carried out Number of securities traded Amount of transactions (in €)
Buy 18,132 5,521,744 120,335,974.01
Sell 23,824 5,521,744 120,329,409.53

As of June 30th, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 0 security
  • €17 987 200

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

The complete transaction template is available in the attached PDF document.

ALSTOMTM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.


 About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit
Contacts Press
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
...

Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
...
Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
...

Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
...

Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
...


Attachment

  • 20260107_PR_Contract_Liquidity_S_22025_EN

MENAFN07012026004107003653ID1110568327



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

