ALSTOM S.A: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement For Alstom
|Number of transactions carried out
|Number of securities traded
|Amount of transactions (in €)
|Buy
|18,132
|5,521,744
|120,335,974.01
|Sell
|23,824
|5,521,744
|120,329,409.53
As of June 30th, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
- 0 security €17 987 200
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
The complete transaction template is available in the attached PDF document.
ALSTOMTM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.
|
| About Alstom
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit
|Contacts
| Press
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
...
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
...
Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
...
Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
...
Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
...
Attachment
-
20260107_PR_Contract_Liquidity_S_22025_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment