403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Experts warn Trump's interest in Greenland should be taken seriously
(MENAFN) International security analysts have warned that U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland should be treated as a credible threat rather than dismissed as political rhetoric. They argue that his statements reflect a broader pattern in his foreign policy that challenges established norms and international law.
One expert noted that the risk of a U.S. military action toward Greenland is real and requires urgent attention from the global community. He highlighted connections between Trump’s past foreign policy moves, including support for aggressive actions abroad and threats toward other territories, suggesting these events should be viewed as part of a larger strategy rather than isolated incidents.
A senior researcher from Denmark emphasized that, while a strike on Greenland is considered unlikely, it cannot be entirely ruled out when it comes to Trump, making the situation particularly concerning. He also pointed out divisions within Europe over how to respond to potential U.S. use of force without clear legal justification.
Another analyst criticized the general passivity among European states, warning that a lack of a firm response to unilateral threats could embolden further aggressive actions. The experts stressed that any attempt to alter Greenland’s status by force would undermine international law and destabilize regional security.
Greenlandic and Danish authorities have firmly rejected U.S. claims or ambitions over the island, insisting that its sovereignty and the will of its people must be respected. Analysts warn that ignoring these warnings could have serious implications for international norms and global stability.
One expert noted that the risk of a U.S. military action toward Greenland is real and requires urgent attention from the global community. He highlighted connections between Trump’s past foreign policy moves, including support for aggressive actions abroad and threats toward other territories, suggesting these events should be viewed as part of a larger strategy rather than isolated incidents.
A senior researcher from Denmark emphasized that, while a strike on Greenland is considered unlikely, it cannot be entirely ruled out when it comes to Trump, making the situation particularly concerning. He also pointed out divisions within Europe over how to respond to potential U.S. use of force without clear legal justification.
Another analyst criticized the general passivity among European states, warning that a lack of a firm response to unilateral threats could embolden further aggressive actions. The experts stressed that any attempt to alter Greenland’s status by force would undermine international law and destabilize regional security.
Greenlandic and Danish authorities have firmly rejected U.S. claims or ambitions over the island, insisting that its sovereignty and the will of its people must be respected. Analysts warn that ignoring these warnings could have serious implications for international norms and global stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment