Heavy Rains in Madagascar Leave 11 Dead

2026-01-07 08:08:33
(MENAFN) Since late November, relentless rainfall has battered Madagascar, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to six others, according to a report issued Tuesday by the nation’s disaster management authority.

The capital city, Antananarivo, has been among the worst-hit areas. Officials from the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management stated that 274 residents have been impacted, with 26 homes either damaged or destroyed.

The Urban Commune of Antananarivo has urged citizens to remain highly cautious and advised families living in aging or unsafe traditional houses to relocate to secure shelters.

The country’s meteorological service announced Tuesday that wet conditions are expected to continue in the northwestern regions and central highlands over the coming days, with additional rainfall forecast for the south.

Situated in the western Indian Ocean, Madagascar typically experiences its rainy season from November through March. These severe weather events often lead to fatalities, displacement of communities, and widespread flooding of agricultural land.

